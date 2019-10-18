The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Episode 5 Promo Is Full Of Relationship Drama

Meredith and DeLuca, Bailey and Ben, Amelia and Link — it looks like pretty much no couple is safe from relationship drama on Grey's Anatomy right now. The show is getting into the groove of its 16th season, which means it's right on schedule to be ramping up everyone's trouble with love. The Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 5 promo is proof enough that things are starting to get rocky for a handful of couples, so get ready for the inevitable fights and tears.

Episode 4 started out innocuous enough for the pairings on the show, but as the events unfolded, it became pretty clear that things were not going to stay peachy keen for everyone. After a website published a scathing article pitched by Meredith but taken out of context, the doctor-turned-writer ditched her court-appointed community service in order to try and make amends with the folks at Grey Sloan. But her delinquency didn't sit well with DeLuca, and he called her out for being self-destructive, saying she could have just finished her work hours first before addressing the problem with the article.

Meanwhile, Bailey, who at first though Meredith's article drama was giving her heart attack, later realized her hot flashes and moodiness were actually the result of hormonal changes, just not quite the ones she was expecting. At the end of the episode, Maggie took Bailey aside to explain that she was perimenopausal... and pregnant. Bailey's shock was obvious, and left fans wondering how she and Ben will handle this new development.

The Oct. 24 episode's promo addresses both these relationships, plus a few more:

TV Promos on YouTube

In addition to Mere seemingly questioning her relationship with DeLuca and Bailey trying (and failing) to tell Ben her big news, viewers also see trouble brewing for two more couples. The show's other currently pregnant doctor, Amelia, voices concerns over how well she actually knows Link, her future baby's father, mentioning that she doesn't even know his parents' names. Then — and this is a big one, folks — the clip cuts to Richard, who is at a restaurant with his former patient Gemma. Not only are they sitting on the same side of the table (a practice that is supposed to be reserved for only the most obnoxiously in-love couples), but it also definitely looks like she's coming on to him. "Life is too short to deprive ourselves," she coos at him in the video. After all the issues Richard and Catherine have been going through due to the former's dismissal from Grey Sloan, this dining outing definitely looks like a red flag.

So, which relationships will survive the test of Grey's? Only time will tell. Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.