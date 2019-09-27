The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Episode 2 Promo Delivers Some Drama

It's time for another stay at Grey Sloan Memorial, and I've never been happier to see the inside of a hospital. The Sept. 26 season premiere brought viewers right back to where Season 15 left off, but instead of wrapping up the storylines from the previous season, the new episode simply added on even more issues for the doctors to work through. The Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 2 promo gives viewers a great look at what's to come, and administers a healthy does of drama to hold fans over until Oct. 3.

As customary, Episode 1 of the new season followed tons of characters' storylines, and for the most part put viewers right back into the action of Season 15's finale. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Richard (James Pickens Jr.), and Alex (Justin Chambers) had all been fired for Meredith's attempted insurance fraud to save a patient, and in the new episode, Meredith got slapped with community service while the powers-that-be decided what to do about her medical license. Meanwhile, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) welcomed their new baby into the world and appeared to be working on their relationship, though the newborn started making things complicated (and even prompted Owen to offer to "milk" Teddy, but I digress). The premiere also set up two big relationship storylines to watch: Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and Amelia (Amelia Shepherd) and Link (Chris Carmack). While Jackson and Maggie appeared to call it quits for good in the episode, Amelia and Link might be closer than ever, since it was revealed Amelia is likely pregnant.

Whew. That's a lot going on, and it only scratches the surface of what's to come. Check out the Episode 2 promo for even more of the impending drama:

TV Promos on YouTube

So, to break down the 30-second clip: As the video teases, it's business not as usual for these medical professionals. First, viewers see Meredith up to her old ways of doing questionable good deeds, but this time, her medical license is seriously on the line. Then, Richard is shown starting his new job at Pacific Northwest General, much to his wife Catherine's (Debbie Allen) dismay. And finally, the promo reveals a scene in which Amelia appears to tell Link she's pregnant, and it looks like a major shock to the good doctor (so much for that lighthearted ménage à trois with Carina, I guess).

Of course, the new promo can't cover every single storyline that's already going on in Season 16. Fans have yet to catch a glimpse of what's next for DeLuca, Meredith's love interest who originally took the fall for her in the insurance scandal and was sent to prison for it. Other characters that don't make an appearance in the clip are Teddy and Owen, as well as Jo, who had previously checked into a psychiatric facility with the support of Alex. However, knowing Grey's, fans will surely catch up with all of these characters — and likely more — very soon.

Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.