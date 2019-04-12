After steering away from the hospital to focus on Amelia's tense reunion with her family, Grey's Anatomy is headed back to Grey Sloan Memorial in its April 18 episode. With the end of the season now in sight, the medical drama is due for some heavy storytelling, and the newest episode teaser promises just that. The Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Episode 22 promo details Jo's emotional return to work, and it looks like she's in for a rough road ahead.

When we last saw the other doctors, the biggest issue was Jo's (Camilla Luddington) emotional aftermath of meeting with her birth mother. During that reunion, Jo learned that she was the product of rape, prompting the reveal that she was once pregnant with her abusive ex Paul's baby and had an abortion. Since the visit, she's struggled to feel like her normal self, refusing to speak to Alex (Justin Chambers) about her mood and confiding in old pal Link (Chris Carmack) that she's always identified as a "runner," a quality she recognized in her mother.

While the series took a break from Seattle to detail Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link's visit to New York in April 11's episode, the promo for April 18's "Head Over High Heels" implies that the return to home turf doesn't mean smooth sailing for the characters. Meredith's daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) catches DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) sneaking out of Meredith's bedroom late at night, but the kids learning about their relationship is the least of the Grey Sloan staff's worries next week.

The promo delves deeper into Jo returning to the hospital after her heavy mental crash, but she hasn't fully recovered. Footage hints that she still hasn't opened up to Alex about what's bothering her, but Jackson (Jesse Williams) decides to step in and give her a pep talk. "You're in a lot of pain," he tells her. "You're going to ruin your life."

TV Promos on YouTube

ABC's episode synopsis reads:

Meredith debates how to handle an unexpected situation in her personal life, while Richard has an untimely reunion with an old friend. Jo has a hard time at work, and Owen tries therapy.

At this rate, Meredith dealing with her kids' knowledge of her love life appears to be the episode's comedic relief. Owen (Kevin McKidd) turning to therapy comes several weeks after his intense split from Amelia and likely soon before Teddy (Kim Raver) finally gives birth to their baby. With his alcoholism always lingering within his current storylines, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) meeting an old friend could also signal an ominous turn for the character.

The focus on Jo's well-being precedes May 2's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event. The blurb for the Grey's Anatomy portion of the evening teases that Jo "learns a hard lesson," so perhaps her current funk will improve after something or someone inspires her to think differently. Here's hoping that she feels better and talks things through with Alex soon.

Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.