The March 21 episode of Grey's Anatomy ended on a cliffhanger, implying that Jo's visit with her birth mother ended on a sour note. Alex arrived home to find Jo practically despondent in bed after tracking down the mystery woman, so perhaps she has learned a lesson about leaving buried secrets alone. But more importantly, what exactly made her so upset? The Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Episode 19 promo rewinds the clock to spill more info about the visit and Jo's family, and it looks like it'll be an emotional ride.

After her positive experience with a DNA test earlier in the season, Jo (Camilla Luddington) was inspired to officially search for her birth mother and learn more about where she came from. Since her first appearance on Grey's Anatomy as a Season 9 intern, Jo has been vague about her past, only sharing how difficult her childhood was to clap back against Alex's (Justin Chambers) initial belief that she grew up spoiled and sheltered. Rather than running away from her past again, Jo was finally ready to pursue it in March 21's "Add It Up."

Fans will see Jo meet her probable mother and plead for answers in next week's "Silent All These Years." In the episode promo, Jo approaches a stately home and tells the woman who answers the door, "I think you're my mother." Clearly rattled, the woman tells her that she can't be there.

Jo persuades her to meet her at a nearby diner, where she says, "Tell me who my father is." The following clips feature Jo and the woman breaking down from their opposite sides of the table. Even more intriguing, the promo comes with a "Viewer Discretion Advised" warning. Just how intense does this reunion become?

TV Promos on YouTube

ABC's episode synopsis for next week reads:

When a trauma patient arrives at Grey Sloan, it forces Jo to confront her past. Meanwhile, Bailey and Ben have to talk to Tuck about dating.

It sounds like Jo's meeting with her possible mother only takes up part of the episode, but their conversation is clearly the detail you can't miss during the episode. Perhaps the information her mother reveals connects too extremely to Jo's patient for the week and she can't get over what she's learned.

As tough as this reunion may be to watch, Grey's Anatomy fans knew that it was coming. Jo tracking down her family has been teased since before Season 15 even started. In a September 2018 interview, Luddington said, "I think this may be the season that we actually do meet Jo's family...I hear rumors that that might happen at some point."

After Alex's mother (Lindsay Wagner) stopped by the hospital a few weeks ago, the Karev duo seems destined for more family drama when Jo digs up her past. But will Jo's visit with her mom lead to Alex meeting her as well? If Jo's apparently driven to tears after seeing her, will Alex get himself involved in uncovering further truth about her family? We'll have to wait and see if Jo and Alex tackle this challenge together or if Alex continues to feel a little uncertain about Jo finding her family.

Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.