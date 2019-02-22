Grey's Anatomy already solidified its place in record books when it was renewed for a 15th season last year, making it ABC's longest-running drama ever and the only show persuading me to stick around for that long. But we're in the middle of the winter slump right now and I definitely need another reason to celebrate. Luckily, another aspect of the show's record-smashing title is officially setting in during Feb. 28's episode, which marks Grey's Anatomy surpassing E.R. as TV's longest-running medical drama. In honor of the milestone, the Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Episode 15 promo takes a heartfelt trip down memory lane. Get ready to start a binge of old episodes ASAP.

Upon Grey's Anatomy's Season 15 renewal in April 2018, the series became ABC's longest-running drama ever. With a sixteenth season likely in store, the show seems bound to get quite comfortable with this honor. Even more impressive, only seven other dramas in the history of TV have amounted to more seasons than Grey's Anatomy currently has. But in case you haven't kept up with the nitty-gritty of the show's record, its Season 15 midpoint specifically means a lot to the cast and crew.

When the show wrapped production on Season 15, Episode 15 back in January, creator Shonda Rhimes shared on Twitter that the episode officially marked the takeover of E.R.'s position as the longest-running medical drama. Titled "We Didn't Start the Fire," the episode is directed by Dr. Bailey herself, aka Chandra Wilson, and on a broader scale, it marks the series' 332nd episode. E.R. concluded in 2009 with 331 episodes. Seeing as Grey's Anatomy is pushing past that episode count like nobody's business, the show took a nostalgic path for the promo of "We Didn't Start the Fire."

OneFergus on YouTube

Instead of featuring big plot points, the preview focuses on locations important to the series as voiceovers of its most memorable lines play. From Meredith's desperate plea for Derek to love her to Bailey's breakdown of her five rules, the fleeting throwbacks already have me craving a series rewatch. With ABC marketing the episode as 15x15, Ellen Pompeo's voice teases:

You know that old saying — 'if these walls could talk.' Join us as Grey's Anatomy becomes the longest-running medical show on primetime television. Because after 332 episodes...we still have so much more to say.

Despite the promo's inclusion of such classic references, we don't have to dread the sitcom sin of a clip show for next week, although it'd probably be bittersweet to revisit some of our favorite Grey's Anatomy moments. Thanks to ABC's synopsis of the milestone episode, we know that things will continue as normal at Grey Sloan Memorial. The teaser reads:

When Jackson throws a party to celebrate Catherine’s surgery and those who worked to save her, literally nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Helen pays Alex and Jo a surprise visit.

Other than promoting the episode with a memorable angle, it looks like we may not see any other nods to the show's history in "We Didn't See the Fire." Still, as Bailey's voiceover reminded us, this achievement is definitely a cause to celebrate. Congrats, Grey's Anatomy!

Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.