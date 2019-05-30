The series finale of Game of Thrones shocked everyone with its ending, but some eagle-eyed fans have looked back and pointed out that the show may have actually been telling us who would wind up on the Iron Throne even before it debuted its first season. Was the answer really in front of us all along!? It turns out that the GoT Season 1 poster has a tiny easter egg that foreshadows who will end up on the Iron Throne.

Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you still have not watched the Game of Thrones series finale. As we all know by now, Bran Stark is the one who ended up as the rule of the Seven (or, actually Six) Kingdoms thanks to a rousing commendation speech by Tyrion Lannister. While Bran becoming king was not the most outlandish Iron Throne prediction among the fandom, it certainly was not up there with the likes of Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow taking the throne in the end. But the show may have been subtly telling us Bran's destiny years ago, even before the first episode of Game of Thrones ever aired!

After the series finale aired a couple weeks back, fans began to point out that the very first poster ever released promoting Game of Thrones included a raven sitting on the Iron Throne next to Ned Stark.

The combination of Ned Stark and a raven clearly points to only one character: Bran is the son of Ned and transformed into the all-seeing being known as the Three-Eyed Raven towards the end of the series. What is even wilder is that this poster was released before the first episode of Game of Thrones had ever even aired, meaning that we had the answer sitting in front of us before we even knew what the Iron Throne was.

And this easter egg is not just shocking fans of the show, Sophie Turner also freaked out when she was told about the raven on the Season 1 poster. In a recent interview with Metro, Turner's X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain informed her about all the interest being paid to the Season 1 poster, and Turner reacted in amazement over the subtle bit of foreshadowing that even she did not know about.

It actually feels very likely that this first poster was intentionally teasing Bran Stark to become the king, also, given some recent revelations about George R. R. Martin's plans. Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran on the show, recently revealed that Martin had always planned on Bran becoming the king. So even all the way back in 2011, it was likely that Martin had already decided who was going to end up on the Iron Throne and shared that ending with the showrunners, which could have resulted in the decision to release the first piece of promotional art for the series as a bit of foreshadowing to the ending. Now Game of Thrones fans are left wondering what other little teases we may have missed over these past eight seasons.