If you recently bought a brand new pack of disposable razors for your shower, listen up. Gillette, the brand that's widely known for its selection of shaving accessories, issued a recall for two of its razor packs at the end of June 2019. Believe it or not, the Gillette Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor recall impacts about 87,000 razors — so it definitely shouldn't be taken lightly. Thankfully, the company released details about the razors that'll help you identify the affected packs. Elite Daily reached out to Gillette for further comment on the recall, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Gillette's official recall was announced by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, June 27. Thankfully, the announcement gave various details about not one — but two — razor packs that were released by the company within the United States and Canada. Those packs include the Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor four-pack and the Daisy 12+1 Simply3 Bonus Pack. The main issue inside both packs is the Simply3 razor, which is dangerously sharp due to "problem during manufacturing," per the company.

According product photos posted on the recall page, the Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor four-pack includes four flawed razors, while the Daisy 12+1 pack includes one flawed razor amongst the rest. Either way, both packs were recalled and aren't safe to use.

So, what happened? Based off Gillette's recall, that "problem" during the manufacturing process resulted in a "misalignment of the blades" in the Simply3 razors, which made them dangerous to use. The CPSC's official announcement says the affected razors pose a "higher risk of cuts during normal use," which is pretty unsettling. Yikes.

With that being said, right now's a good time to check your shower and see if you purchased one of the recalled Gillette packs. If you aren't sure whether or not the packages you bought were recalled (most razors look pretty similar), there are certain details you can check. Those details include the lot numbers and the UPC numbers.

According to the CPSC, you should be able to find each product's lot number on the right or left side of the razor package, and each product's UPC number "adjacent to the bar code" inside each package. The affected Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor four-pack's lot and UPC numbers are as follows:

Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400

UPC: 047400315358

The affected Daisy 12+1 Simply3 Bonus Pack affected has the following lot and UPC numbers:

Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC number: 047400300712

You can also check out the CPSC's official announcement about the recall for more information.

Now, you're probably wondering what you should do if you do find one of the recalled razor packages in your shower or bathroom. Believe it or not, you shouldn't throw them away (if you want a refund, that is). Instead, you should contact Gillette and tell them what happened. After that, the company will send you a pre-paid return label so you can send your recalled razors back to them. Once all is said and done, you'll receive a voucher for a new (and safe) razor pack.

Again, if you recently went shopping for disposable razors, go ahead and check if they're safe or not. If they aren't, contact Gillette and start the return process so you can shave in peace.