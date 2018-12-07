Are you searching for some way to end 2018 with a bang? Do you desire the "perfect moment" that just captures everything beautiful about your journey thus far? If clarity doesn't arrive at your feet, sometimes it's up to you to venture out into the world and find it for yourself. What better way to meditate on your place in the universe than to actually spend an evening with the universe? Prepare your heart for shooting stars, because the Geminid meteor shower meaning 2018 will be all the hope you need for a bright future.

Taking place just before the end of the year, this is your chance to make a real wish for the year to come. Yeah, yeah, we know that meteors aren't literally shooting stars, but who cares? If you're lucky enough to spot a shooting star blasting through the atmosphere before quickly making a wish, who's thinking about scientific accuracy? Anyway, I digress, because I'm sure you're not hear to listen to me rant about how important making wishes in life truly is. If you're in the mood to learn everything there is to know about the Geminid meteor shower and how you can see it for yourself, I've got you covered.

What Is The Geminid Meteor Shower?

As you can probably already tell, the Geminid meteor shower travels from the direction of the Gemini constellation, according to EarthSky.com. It's supposedly one of the most enchanting and energized meteor showers of them all, especially when you consider that up to 120 meteors per hour can be sighted during its peak, as reported by TimeAndDate.com.

This meteor shower has been recorded as early as 200 years ago, according to Space.com, and since then, the meteor shower has only become more and more powerful. Space.com explains that this is due to Jupiter's gravitational pull dragging the meteors that originated from asteroid 3200 Phaethon closer to our planet. Asteroid 3200 Phaethon is what the Geminid originates from, making this meteor shower unique. Why? According to TimeAndDate.com, most meteor showers come from a comet, while the Geminid comes from an asteroid.

When Will The Geminid Meteor Shower 2018 Take Place?

This year, the Geminid meteor shower can be sighted as early as Dec. 4 and as late as Dec. 17, according to TimeAndDate.com. However, the best time to witness the Geminid meteor shower in action is when it peaks. This year, the peak will take place from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, as stated by TimeAndDate.com. So, if you aren't available to witness the Geminid meteor shower when it's at its strongest, you still have plenty of time to plan for an evening of shooting star gazing.

While there's no specific time to watch the Geminid meteor shower, the fiery show is obviously best seen at night. However, not just any time of night. According to Space.com, the meteor shower will really get going around 2 a.m., but you'll start to see shooting stars trickling in around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

How Can I See The Geminid Meteor Shower 2018?

There are a few things to keep in mind before watching a meteor shower. First of all, you'll have a way easier time seeing shooting stars if you travel somewhere rural and far away from the light pollution of the city. Second of all, you should make sure that you're choosing a night in which the weather report predict clear skies and the moon will be at a dim phase. Thirdly, keep in mind that TimeAndDate.com suggests that you take 15 to 20 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to total darkness.

With all this in mind, there's nothing left to do but wait for the shooting stars to grace your presence and make plenty of good wishes.