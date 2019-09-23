Game of Thrones may have ended months ago, but that doesn't mean the iconic HBO series is done giving fans all the feels. The Game of Thrones cast presented at the 2019 Emmys, and the reunion was pretty emotional. Not only did fans celebrate the reunion on Twitter, but the cast was met with a standing ovation from the Emmys audience, too.

Game of Thrones went into the 2019 Emmys with the most nominations of any series, with 32 nods across all categories. And with a show as popular and memorable as Game of Thrones, the Emmys rightfully gave it the sendoff it deserves. The Emmys aired a heart-wrenching montage of the final season's finest moments, including (spoiler alert!) Arya's fatal blow to the Night King and Daenerys' final moments as she flew away with her dragon. But that montage didn't get nearly as much love from the audience as the cast did when they took the stage. The audience was clearly happy to see Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre).

It seems like the cast was just as happy to be reunited as the audience was to see them, at least based on the smiley selfie they took backstage at the Emmys:

Fans on Twitter were pretty pumped to see all their favorite Westerosi folks together again.

All 10 of the actors on stage were nominated for acting awards at the Emmys this year, which is a testament to the star power behind the show. As each actor spoke, they received applause from the audience. If that applause served as any kind of popularity contest among the cast, there was one clear winner: Gwendoline Christie. The audience erupted with cheers for her, and her name was even trending on Twitter right after her moment on stage.

Fans are clearly enamored with Christie and her Game of Thrones character, Brienne. Christie is also a pretty big fan of Brienne herself. While walking the 2019 Emmys red carpet, she revealed to People:

I really have fallen in love with the character. I’ve fallen in love with what she represents… She has a strong moral compass and a very deep sensitivity and vulnerability, and I felt she was a special and rare kind of character.

Even though Game of Thrones is over, its fans are still dedicated to it. Fans who already miss it at least have some new TV shows set in Westeros to look forward to. There is at least one prequel series reportedly in the works, so there are more Game of Thrones-adjacent stories to be told. HBO commissioned five Game of Thrones prequel series. They're not all guaranteed to make it to fans' screens, but there's a good chance fans will have more Game of Thrones to geek out over soon.