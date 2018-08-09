What a time to be alive, guys. Sia just dropped a brand new single with Diplo and Labrinth, and the Galaxy Note 9 promo song, "Thunderclouds," by Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth (cleverly abbreviated LSD) is a blessing for all of our plebeian ears. The drop wasn't accompanied by a music video, but there is a fun animated video that goes along with it. Even without an official music video, this is a #blessing.

The song is going to be used as the promotional song for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is being unveiled during the 2018 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, NY, on Aug. 9. The event was set to start around 11 a.m., and it already revealed some of the new phone's upcoming features, like a feature that allows you to write a memo on your phone screen with a stylus when your phone is locked. Fancy stuff.

But let's get back to this song. It seriously has blessed my ears. I missed Sia so much. And Labrinth's vocals on the track are especially amazing.

LSD's "Thundercloud" lyrics start out with Sia singing,

All I need is one / One old man is enough / Babe, you got it wrong / Please turn your fears into trust, to trust

Then a very beachy beat comes in, as well as Labrinth's voice. The pre-chorus goes,

Where’d the love go? / When all is said and done / Hey now I got your hands in the airI’ma go through your stuff / Where’d the love go? / Put the running into run / You asking me to stay / But I never met a girl I could trust

Then comes the chorus, sung by both Sia and Labrinth.

You’re sayin’ those words like you hate me now (wo-oah) / Our house is burning when you’re raised in hell (wo-oah) / Here in the ashes your soul cries out (a-a-ah) / But don’t be afraid of these thunderclouds / These thunderclouds, oh, no / These thunderclouds, oh, no, no

The second verse is just sung by Labrinth.

All I need is love (da-dum, dum, dum) / All I need is a word (da-dum, dum, dum) / All I need is us (da-dum, dum, dum) / You turned nouns into verbs, to verbs

Then comes the pre-chorus again with both singers.

Where did love go? / When all is said and done / Hey now put your hands in the air / I’ma go through your stuff / Where did love go? / You put the running into run / You’re asking me to stay / But I never met a man I could trust

Then they both sing,

You’re sayin’ those words like you hate me now (wo-oah) / Our house is burning when you’re raised in hell (wo-oah) / Here in the ashes your soul cries out (a-a-ah) / But don’t be afraid of these thunderclouds / These thunderclouds, oh, no / These thunderclouds, oh, no, no / These thunderclouds, oh, no / These thunderclouds, oh, no, no

"Thunderclouds" is the third song LSD has released together. The trio of musicians also released the songs "Genius" and "Audio," making them a seriously popular trio group of the moment.

LSD fans are in love with "Thunderclouds."

Hopefully, there will be much more LSD music (or — even better — an album!) to bop to in the future.