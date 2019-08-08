Alright, everyone. Samsung announced two brand new versions of the Galaxy Note on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and they're both super impressive. One of them is called the Galaxy Note 10, and the other is called the Galaxy Note 10+ (I know, they sound pretty similar). As you could imagine, each device is different in its own way — and those differences could help you decide which one is best for you. So, if you're currently on the lookout for an Android upgrade, compare and contrast the Galaxy Note 10 versus the Galaxy Note 10+ to find out which phone you'd rather own.

Before I get into the differences, let's talk about the similarities (because they totally exist). Regardless of whichever Galaxy Note 10 option you choose, you'll get an edge-to-edge design with a super vibrant screen display. You'll also have access to revolutionary features like "Air Actions," "Handwriting to Text," "Link to Windows," and more. Those particular features included in the Galaxy 10 line will change the way you use your S Pen and link to your PC — but there are tons of perks where they come from.

Now that you know about some of the similarities between both phones, let's talk about the differences. Between screen size, color, and camera features, and more, there's a lot to consider.

The Camera Samsung In the age of Instagram, a phone's camera is important. As you could imagine, there are a few differences between the cameras on the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Note 10 runs with Triple Camera action on the back of the phone, while the Galaxy Note 10+ runs with a Quad Camera. On top of that, the Galaxy Note 10+ boasts a DepthVision Camera that can be used to scan objects, so that's pretty cool.

The Screen Size The size difference between the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ is small, but it's still something to consider. For reference, the Galaxy Note 10 is the smaller choice with a 6.3-inch display, per Samsung. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is the larger option with a 6.8-inch display. With that being said, decide whether you prefer smaller or larger devices and take it from there.

The Color Samsung Choosing the color of your phone is always fun, and you'll have plenty of options with the Galaxy Note 10 line. However, the Galaxy Note 10+ has one extra selection. According to Samsung's pre-order page, the Galaxy Note 10 comes in three colors (Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Glow). However, the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with those options plus a dark blue shade.

The Memory If you're anything like me, you need a lot of memory on your phone. (I have tons of pictures, OK?!) Anyway, each phone boasts a different storage size, which might help you decide which one is better for you. According to Samsung, you can get 256GB of internal storage with the Galaxy Note 10, and 256GB (or 512GB) of internal storage with the Galaxy Note 10+.