Who could possibly deny that there's a certain magic radiating through the air on Halloween? Between trick-or-treaters, costumes, and eerie decor, the vibes are positively haunting. You might even start to believe in things like ghosts, goblins, and ghouls when this spooky holiday rolls around. But did you know the magic goes beyond decorations and make-believe? In fact, the veil between this world and the next grows thinner on Halloween, letting all sorts of spiritual energy infiltrate your reality. On Oct. 31 this year, you're in for a particularly spiritual evening, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best full moon on Halloween 2020.

As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder, there's a full moon slated to take place on Oct. 31 at 10:49 a.m. ET. This full moon rises in grounded, earthly, and luxurious Taurus. A full moon is always an opposition between the moon and the sun, and this time, it happens to oppose the sun in transformative, intense, and passionate Scorpio.

One of the scariest things about Halloween is the startling scare tactics. One minute you're totally relaxed, and the next, someone wearing a creepy mask is shouting "boo!" in your face. Well, this year, the cosmos are the ones shouting "boo!" in your face, because this full moon forms an exact conjunction with unpredictable and erratic Uranus. This essentially means that you should expect plans to go awry and jaw-dropping surprises to throw you for a loop. It will also inspire you to get in touch with your most authentic and unique self; to disregard your need to fit in and embrace your desire to stand out. This year, you don't need to wear a costume. This year, you can go dressed as your true self. What could be scarier than that?

Taurus: You're Getting To Know Yourself Much Better

You may think you know yourself pretty well, Taurus. After all, you're the zodiac sign of dependability and loyalty. You're the last zodiac sign who would surprise everyone, right? Well, ever since erratic Uranus entered your zodiac sign, you've been proving that even your stubborn nature is barely containing an unpredictable earthquake. During this full moon, you might realize just how deeply that earthquake rumbles. You might realize just how expansive your capacity to surprise yourself truly is. You're about to get to know the deeper layers of yourself.

Virgo: You're Visiting Beautiful Places And Learning New Things

In life, you might desire a clear path ahead. You may prefer knowing what's going to happen or where you'll end up instead over being left in the dark. However, you can't deny that you wind up in some of the most gorgeous places when you take the wrong turn or allow yourself to get lost. During this full moon, you might be surprised by what perspectives you're introduced to or what exotic places you accidentally stumble upon. Let the universe take you exactly where you're meant to be, Virgo. Don't overthink it.

Capricorn: You May Just Experience A Creative Breakthrough

Everyone uses creativity in their daily life. Whether you're an artist by trade, you're using creativity to solve problems, generate new ideas, and experience life more vividly. If you've been feeling as though you're stagnant in your creative process or struggling to find inspiration, this full moon might just be your golden ticket. Blasting through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this full moon is allowing you to stop thinking and judging and start letting the creative juice flow with wild abandon. Don't let your mind get in the way. Creativity arrives when you're not trying to intellectualize it.