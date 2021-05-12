You've watched Friends enough to know all the colors of Monica and Rachel's apartment and how many steps Ross forced Chandler and Rachel to pivot. You've spent years wishing you could hang out in one of the core group's living rooms, or on the iconic Central Perk orange couch with a cup of coffee in hand while chatting with your besties. Well, now that's finally a possibility, because you and your BFF could actually sleep over the Friends Experience in NYC, thanks to Booking.com.

For a lot of people, you've spent the last year at home, not traveling, and missing all your friends. Now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, you're eager to make plans to see your besties. Booking.com and Superfly X — the company behind The Friends Experience — know how important it is to make one of your first in-person get-togethers with your BFF special, so they're allowing a few lucky Friends fans to stay the night in their immersive two-story space in New York City's Gramercy Park neighborhood.

Starting May 21 at 10 a.m. ET, you can book a one-of-a-kind stay in the Friends pop-up for two. That means you and your other half will be able to play foosball in Chandler and Joey’s apartment, pose in front of Monica and Rachel's purple door for an Insta or two, and even act out the famous Thanksgiving turkey scene if you desire. The best part of all is that it's only $19.94 per night. The amazing price is in honor of the year the show premiered, and super budget-friendly. There will be limited-edition merchandise available to you during your stay, so you can spend the money you're saving on some special souvenirs to remember your epic stay.

Not only is this a moment to spend time with your fave friend, but you can snap some truly amazing pics together using props and costumes from the show that you'll want to post ASAP. For instance, you can get a relaxing pic of you lounging in Chandler and Joey’s recliners or on the Central Perk couch. There will also be Chandler's bunny suit and Rachel's cow jacket for you to see, along with all the other The Friends Experience photo ops. You could even recreate some of your fave scenes for a few TikTok videos by quoting lines from the show in the spaces they were actually said. Could this be any cooler?

If this sounds like a dream come true, you'll want to make sure you're one of the first people to make a booking on May 21, as there are only two nights available for this experience on May 23 and May 24. Keep in mind, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that only those who have been fully vaccinated are safe to travel. Even then, you should continue to wear your mask, stay six feet apart when possible, and wash your hands often. The Friends Experience is also working hard to make sure there is a safety-first itinerary provided along with a fully custom-designed tour.

So, call up your BFF, because you're no longer on a break and are ready to reunite in the most '90s way possible. Pack your suitcase with some throwback outfits, or your entire closet if you want to be like Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes. For the few who get to experience this Friends dream come true, the space will "be there for you."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.