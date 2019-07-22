There's nothing like an evening spent at home catching up on reruns of Friends. Even though Friends first aired in the '90s, the sitcom is still so relatable today. Whether it's laughing at Phoebe's one-liners or cheering on Ross and Rachel's romance from the sidelines, Friends is a television show that keeps me gripped throughout the 10 seasons. It's so exciting to hear that fans of Friends will be able to salute the 25th anniversary of the show with special edition roast and tea products by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in partnership with Warner Bros. These Friends-themed drinks from The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf are the ultimate way to celebrate the anniversary. Here's how you can be a part of the legendary milestone.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is set to release new coffee and tea blends named after the beloved Friends' cafe, Central Perk. There's no doubt that celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends at a coffeehouse is ideal since Central Perk was such a big part of the show. It's always been a wild dream of mine to get to chill at the New York City spot, where the characters would gather and chat over coffee. Now, you can experience your very own Central Perk this summer!

Coffee lovers will be able to choose between the Central Perk Medium Roast and Dark Roast, depending on your taste preference. The Medium Roast has a sweet and smooth finish while the Dark Roast has a rich flavor. If you're more of a tea drinker, there's also something for you. The Central Perk Tea is a mix of fresh black tea with bright citrus. The Central Perk coffee and tea will be available for a limited time. They go on sale from July 31 until the end of the summer in retail stores. These products are perfect for those who want to comfortably celebrate by making their own drinks at home.

Courtesy of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

For those looking to head to the coffeehouse, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also launching speciality drinks named after all the characters of Friends. The drinks will be available at their coffeehouses from July 31 to Aug. 27. The Joey is a Mango Cold Brew Tea — an "enticing and seductive treat that is sure to turn heads," according to a press release. There's also The Chandler, which is a Caramel Coconut Latte that includes an "extroverted espresso." Friends fans will definitely be able to relate the drink to Chandler's incredibly blunt and humorous personality. The Rachel is a Matcha Latte, The Monica is a Midnight Mocha Cold Brew, The Ross is a Flat White, and the Phoebe is a Cookies and Cream Ice Blended. These drinks are the perfect way to celebrate the Friends anniversary, because the lovable characters are the heart and center of the show. You'll have so much fun trying out each character's drink to see if they really match up to their personalities.

But wait, there's more. On Aug. 4, which is National Friendship Day, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also be offering a BOGO special. For one week, you'll be able to buy one of the special edition Friends-themed beverages and get a free one for your friend. That way, you're celebrating the television show as well as National Friendship Day all at once.

There's so much going on during the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Friends celebration that you'll have to try it out for yourself. It's time to channel the spirit of Friends and create your very own version of Central Perk.