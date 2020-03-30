It's time to curl up on your couch with thousands of books at your fingertips. The free reading Libby app is available for public library users to enjoy a cozy night at home. Here are the simple steps to use the app so you can start checking off titles from that long list of book recommendations you've been compiling from friends and coworkers.

Libby has been around for a few years, but if you haven't used it before, here's what it's all about. The free app allows you to log in to your local library to access ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines for free. It's perfect for when you can't get to the library and don't have the funds to buy the dozens of books on your to-read list all at once.

To get started, you can download the app on your phone or tablet, which is available for both iOS and Android. You'll need to have an iPad and iPhone running iOS 9.0 or newer or an Android tablets and smartphone running Android 4.4 and newer. You can also access the app from the Libby browser on your computer if you're using Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge.

If you're using the app, you'll be prompted to find a library and add your library card to start browsing your library's selection of ebooks and audiobooks. Libby allows you to link multiple library cards, either from the same library system or different library systems, so you can access different collections.

If you've already got a book in mind, you can search for a specific title, author, or series. You'll be able to read or listen to a sample of any title before you download it. If the book you'd like to borrow isn't available, simply place a hold and you'll be added to a wait list. Once the book is available, you'll be notified so you can check it out.

After you've borrowed a book, it'll be added to your Loans section, which is located on your Shelf. Once it's downloaded, you can read or listen to the title in the app even when you're offline. You also have the option to send a book to your Kindle device if you've borrowed it from a U.S. library. To top it off, your borrowed books will be automatically returned on their due dates, so you won't need to worry about incurring any late fees. With plenty of titles to choose from, you can say bye to boring evenings at home.