The name Fosse is almost synonymous with jazz hands. Bob Fosse choreographed some of the most iconic Broadway shows of the 1970s, like Cabaret and Chicago, and he was instrumental in developing an iconic Broadway style. But, while he was creating drama on stage, the drama of his life off stage was almost just as interesting. He found a creative and romantic partner in performer Gwen Verdon, and a new limited series called Fosse/Verdon on FX chronicles the passionate highs and lows of their life together. The Fosse/Verdon trailer shows all the glamor, glitz, and tears of their partnership, and the theatre nerd in me can't wait for this show to premiere.

Fosse/Verdon is based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson. FX describes the show like this:

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, this eight-part limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors, she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

You can check out the brand new trailer below:

FX Networks on YouTube

This true story is so ripe with drama, it's a surprise no one brought it to the screen before. Between the juicy behind-the-scenes show biz scenes and the passionate ups and downs of romance, this miniseries basically reads like true-story version of A Star is Born. But, Fosse/Verdon also offers countless winks and nods to Broadways fans. The series will include original choreography from Fosse and Verdon's productions and the music from their timeless musicals.

The list of real-life theatre folks Fosse and Verdon interacted with reads like a yearbook of Broadway's star students, and they'll all be featured in the series. Performer Ann Reinking, who stood between Fosse and Verdon both on stage and at home, will be featured on the show and be played by Margaret Qualley. Nate Corddry will play famed playwright Neil Simon and Aya Cash will play his wife and former modern dancer Joan Simon. Evan Handler stars as Broadway director Hal Prince, Norbert Leo Butz stars as playwright Paddy Chayefsky.

Not only does Fosse/Verdon have the pedigree of old school Broadway in its DNA, but it also has Broadway's newest generation of talent behind it. The executive producers of the series include Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail, and Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson. Both shows won the Tony Award for Best Musical the year they competed, so that's some top shelf talent.

Fosse/Verdon doesn't premiere on FX until April, so if you're looking for more of a jazz hand fix before then, you can always watch some Fosse/Verdon classics. The trailer heavily features clips of the couple working on Cabaret, the musical Fosse choreographed on Broadway and directed on screen. His film adaptation of Cabaret won the Academy Award, and its available on YouTube.

Fosse/Verdon premieres on FX on April 9.