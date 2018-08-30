A new season 3 promo for This Is Us has been unleashed and it's definitely going to make you cry. After last season's tragic flashbacks of Jack's death, fans are ready for the new season to bring a bit more joy. And from the looks of the first This Is Us season 3 promo, they're going to get it!

If you thought the past two season's had more than explored all the complexities of the Pearson family's relationships, you thought wrong! The new promo reveals that there's a lot more to come from this tear-jerker of a show, which returns Thursday, Sept.25.

In the new promo, NBC has given fans a glimpse of The Big Three's 38th birthday, during which Kate wishes for a baby. Yes, a baby! The next generation might be expanding with a new addition, which is wonderful considering how heartbreaking Kate's ill fated pregnancy was last season. With any luck, she won't experience as many challenges if she does fall pregnant.

Additionally, the promo shows us snippets of the beginning of Jack and Rebecca's romance.

"I met the girl," Jack says.

"You met a girl," Miguel responds in shock.

Then Jack reaffirms his original statement, "No, I met the girl."

Everyone knows that girl is Rebecca and it's going to true love for life. But even though fans are aware of this, the joy is in watching it unfold, seeing how the family comes together in times of crisis, and puts their love for each other first.

Here's the new promo for your viewing pleasure: