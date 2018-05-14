It’s so easy for anyone to lose sight of their diet goals, especially if there’s a lot going on behind closed doors. And if you’re Khloé Kardashian, then pregnancy and childbirth are definitely getting in the way of health goals. Prior to giving birth, Kardashian vowed to devote herself to fruits and vegetables, but her very first snack post-birth was anything but! So, what was the first thing Khloé Kardashian ate after giving birth? A McDonald’s hash brown!

Kardashian dished about her first post-baby snack on her app in a recent post:

I love how I said the first thing I was going to have after labor was a smoothie and what I actually ate was a McDonald’s hash brown. LOL! What can I say, True and I worked up an appetite!

So cute! And, really, who can blame her for snacking a bit after giving birth to her beautiful baby daughter, True!

Pregnancy apparently took a toll on Kardashian’s ability to control herself around food. In a previous post to her app from March 2018, Kardashian explained that she was struggling to not give in to her pregnancy cravings:

In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation — but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!

While Kardashian coasted through her last two trimesters by succumbing to her cravings, she’s totally ready to get back into shape. And she’s actually really proud of herself for not gaining as much pregnancy weight as she thought she would.

Kardashian shared her thoughts on her post-baby body to her app:

I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL — but I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!

She sure does! I’m sure Kardashian will be back in top shape in no time.

Kardashian is reportedly splitting her time between bonding with baby True and squeezing in her workouts. A source close to Kardashian recently told People magazine that the reality star is really enjoying being a new mom:

She has help so she can leave for shorter workouts, but otherwise she spends most of her time with the baby. She tries to rest a bit during the day, since she’s feeding at night. She seems very energetic and excited to get back to a new normal.

Kardashian recently posted a cute video of little baby True to her Instagram:

Additionally, that same source explained that Kardashian is doing her best to make living in Cleveland work for her and her family:

Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland. She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.

Kardashian, who usually calls Calabasas home, moved to Cleveland to be with beau Tristan Thompson amid a cheating scandal. The couple are raising their child together there. This past Sunday, May 13, was Kardashian’s very first Mother’s Day since giving birth to True just a month ago and she reportedly spent it all alone.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s reps for comment on this new report, but has yet to hear back at the time of this publication.

Whatever Kardashian may be feeling in light of her move to Cleveland and her relationship with Thompson, it’s clear that she loves being a mom and is totally dedicated to getting her pre-baby body back. Love it!