The First 'The Hills' Reboot Instagram Is Here, So Start Mentally Preparing

That unwritten book is starting to come together, and some of the cast members of MTV's The Hills reboot have begun filming the new series. We still have so many questions about the logistics of The Hills: New Beginnings, but the show already has a completely new factor that the original series barely included. Compared to The Hills' wrap date of 2010, social media is alive and thriving today, and to prove it, the first The Hills reboot Instagram is here. We'll have to wait and see how social media affects the drama in the reboot, but for now, it looks like three of the Hills ladies are getting along well.

While MTV hasn't confirmed a premiere date for New Beginnings yet, original cast member Stephanie Pratt has dropped the hint that filming is finally underway, meaning that the series could launch sooner rather than later. On Oct. 13, she posted a selfie with fellow longtime Hills star Audrina Patridge and The O.C. actress Mischa Barton, a new addition to the cast. Pratt captioned the photo, "Hanging out in #TheHills." But where will the gang hang out now that their go-to Hollywood spot Les Deux is closed?

Barton's involvement in New Beginnings was confirmed earlier this month, and in her own Instagram post addressing the news, she wrote, "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The O.C., it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

Judging by the cozy shot Pratt posted of the three ladies, it looks like Barton definitely isn't regretting her decision to join the show.

Although former Hills narrators Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are not returning for the reboot, the majority of the show's original cast is set to reunite with Patridge and Pratt. Pratt's brother and sister-in-law Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag will appear on the new series alongside former co-stars Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Justin Bobby Brescia, Brody Jenner, and Whitney Port. Much like the major difference between other MTV hit Jersey Shore and its own revival series, the original Hills cast is more settled nowadays than they were amidst the televised drama of their 20s. As many cast members are now married or have children, Port recently told Elite Daily:

I think I’m scared of people wanting to create drama just for the sake of ratings and especially creating fake drama. We’re all a bunch of young moms and I hope we can really support each other as opposed to tear each other down.

While Barton's role is definitely meant as a throwback to when stories like The O.C. dominated the world of TV, she isn't the only new face joining the Hollywood crew. That's So Raven star Kyle Massey was announced to join the show in August, and at the time of his casting, a source told Us Weekly, "[MTV] will show the old cast living their lives from day to day and then the younger cast members going out and causing drama."

While she's around the same age as most of her Hills co-stars, Barton isn't married and doesn't have kids. This might mean that she can easily shift between the older, original crowd and any younger, new additions to the show, fueling any misunderstandings between the two groups. Does that mean she could become the frenemy à la Cavallari when Conrad left The Hills? Seeing as she might not have been invited to this girls' night out, maybe Montag could also be the source of tension among the group. While it might not be very entertaining, everyone getting along perfectly fine would also be great with me. We'll have to wait for more Instagram sneak peeks to figure out what The Hills' group dynamics are this time around.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV in 2019.