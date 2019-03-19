The First Photo Of RM's BTS x Mattel Doll Is So On Point, It Includes His Dimple

Every day I wake up and BTS has achieved a new level of fame in the pop culture world. My first introduction to the K-pop group was through their music video for "Idol." At the time, I walked away thinking, "Gee, that was fun." Flash forward a few months, and now I'm thinking, "Excuse me! Where/how/when can I please purchase all of the BTS dolls?!" Life is weird, isn't it? The first photo of RM's BTS x Mattel doll is here, and even though the company only gave fans a sneak peek, you can tell it's going to be epic. One thing they totally nailed is the leader's signature dimple, which makes me believe these dolls are going to look legit AF.

Let's see... what is the other famous Mattel doll you might know? Hm, hm, hm...

Oh. That's right. Friggin' Barbie. Just arguably the most famous childhood toy of all time.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM know they're in good company when their make-believe counterparts are literally Barbie and Ken. According to reports, the toy company has committed extra hard to making sure that the BTS dolls are identical to their corresponding K-pop idols. This is clear in one simple teaser-picture Mattel released on Twitter on Tuesday, March 19.

While the company did not explicitly say the image is of BTS' leader RM, there's no denying that dimple. They also alluded to RM's opening lyrics in the song "Idol" by writing the caption, "You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol…"

Look at this:

That could almost be an actual photo of RM's real face.

On the day before RM's doll's debut, Mattel posted a goosebump-inducing picture of the dolls' silhouettes lined up on a miniature stage. Each guy has a specific stance, and based on the dolls' hair you can kind of guess who is who. Mattel captioned that photo, "No more dreaming. Something big's coming… # BTSDollsOfficial # BTSxMattel"

Of course, ARMYs are losing it in response. Many commented on the photo writing things like, "I can't breath!" "Thank you for not forgetting his dimples," and, "Take all my money."

As of now, the dolls will be available for purchase sometime this summer and Metro.uk points out the timing conveniently lines up with BTS' prepared comeback album, Map Of The Soul: Persona. It's also been confirmed dolls are going to be dressed up in the costumes worn by the guys in their "Idol" video.

ibighit on YouTube

If you want to purchase just your personal bias' replica, you'll need to shell out $19.99 for one individual doll, which ain't too bad. But if you want the entire group (which, literally, duh) the full set of the seven BTS members will cost you $140, which also isn't bad if you consider all of the amazing choreography you can make them do right in the comfort of your own home.

I'm not above purchasing toys as a grown up, especially when they're this close to real life!