The First Episode Of Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone' Is Now Available On YouTube

Horror and sci-fi fans can now delve into the world of the new Twilight Zone series through a CBS All Access subscription. However, what with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime dominating the streaming game, not everyone can commit to a whole other platform for the sake of one show. In case you're interested in the new drama but want to hold out before signing up for CBS All Access, the first episode of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone is now available to watch on YouTube. It's a small, streaming world, after all.

Debuting on CBS All Access on April 1, The Twilight Zone released two episodes falling in line with producer and host Peele's mission to reflect the social issues and conversations of today. The original series ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964, and if you do happen to have a CBS All Access package, all of the older episodes are available to stream on CBS's website. While Peele's upcoming episodes will divert away from previous Twilight Zone stories, his series premiere is definitely reminiscent of Rod Serling's kooky tales of the mysterious and inexplicable.

Before signing on for access to the entire series, fans can watch the first episode "The Comedian" on YouTube. Starring Kumail Nanjiani and Tracy Morgan, the plot mirrors both actors' comedic backgrounds. Nanjiani plays a comedian whose stand-up routine bombs. This prompts Morgan's character, a famous comic, to advise that the younger man offers as much of himself as possible to his audience.

Of course, what would read as inspirational and fulfilling on another show is potentially deadly on The Twilight Zone. What happens when you practically sacrifice yourself just to muster up a few laughs?

The second Twilight Zone episode that aired on April 1, "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," featured Adam Scott as a traveler who listens to a podcast claiming that the plane he's flying on will disappear. Welp, that's one storyline that original host Serling would have to try and wrap his head around. Upcoming Twilight Zone episodes are also slated to star a packed cast including Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Ginnifer Goodwin, and more.

Seeing as the drama has already tackled exposure for validation and technology casually taking over the world, The Twilight Zone is clearly set on pulling a Black Mirror and pointing out society's biggest flaws. Executive producer Simon Kinberg told Entertainment Weekly:

The world we live in 2019 is clamoring socially, politically, morally for a new Twilight Zone. Our politics are so upside down, and because the divisions are getting wider, it’s time for a show that can be entertaining but also provide moral and social parables. And Jordan is someone who is uniquely well-suited to telling stories in the genre space that also explore social and political justice issues.

With so many streaming services available today, it's nice to know that we can sample one of the platform's latest hits before deciding if the subscription is worth it. See you in the Twilight Zone!

The first two episodes of The Twilight Zone are currently streaming on CBS All Access. Beginning April 11, new episodes will then launch every Thursday.