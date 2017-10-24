The First Cat Of NZ Is On Twitter & Other Cats Are Adorably Introducing Themselves

Lots of cats have social media accounts these days, but the First Cat of New Zealand is the latest kitty in power to join Twitter — much to the delight of other kitties on the platform. Named Paddles, the Kiwi First Cat is an adorable white and orange beeb with a set of pawsome opposable thumbs and a hilarious bio. After one look at his meow-rific profile, I'm left wondering, "Who wouldn't want to send a tweet to @FirstCatofNZ?" Now that the First Cat of NZ is on Twitter, other cats are introducing themselves like the polite and wonderful creatures they are, so he's getting the attention he rightfully deserves.

According to Paddles' quippy social media bio, his full name is Paddles Ardern-Gayford. He's Prime Minister-designate Jacinda Ardern's furbaby and "proud to serve as the First Cat of New Zealand." Paddles is proud of his thumbs and ready to use them for tweeting. "Prrp," his bio reads before declaring that Paddles is an "independent cat" and "not affurliated with the Labour Pawty."

Regardless of his independent status, Paddles has received notable recognition for his social media initiatives. A feature in the Sunday Star Times declared: "The M in MMP stands for miaow now that the most powerful feline has joined social media." My paws are up for Paddles, TBH. What an excellent way to start his first month on Twitter.

Rewinding just a bit, let's recap the success of Paddles' first tweet. On Saturday, Oct. 21, he tweeted the following hello to his followers, complete with a precious portrait of his sweet face and little thumbs. "Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand," he wrote. "I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special."

Paddles' Inaugural Tweet

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Fellow Twitter felines quickly responded to the First Cat's post, sending salutations from across New Zealand and the world. At the time of writing, the tweet had more than 1.5K likes and nearly 400 retweets, to boot. Alas, let us recap some of the sweetest messages kitties wrote to Paddles, because I love that cats tweet nowadays.

"Oh Hai Paddles. I'm Viva the Tonkinese. I would have welcomed you earlier but sleeping."

Oh Hai Paddles. I'm Viva the Tonkinese. I would have welcomed you earlier but sleeping. pic.twitter.com/kVbMh8bOsW — Sally-ann Moffat (@SallyannMoffat) October 21, 2017

"Hi Paddles, I’m Action Kitteh. Tbh I hiss SCRATSH other cats, but I also dream of world domination so open to friends in high places prrp"

Hi Paddles, I’m Action Kitteh. Tbh I hiss SCRATSH other cats, but I also dream of world domination so open to friends in high places prrp❤️ pic.twitter.com/ekTVPwf0Od — Ellen Strickland (@ellenstrickland) October 22, 2017

"Hi Paddles! I'm Liam. I'm a rescue cat. Rehoused with immigrants. Love it here."

Hi Paddles! I'm Liam. I'm a rescue cat. Rehoused with https://t.co/hEDKd8zJPJ it here. pic.twitter.com/efEJE8MFvw — Lady Melisande (@LadyMelisande) October 22, 2017

"Hi Paddles, I’m Gilly and I have a plan. With your thumbs and my voice we could rule these easily punctured furless openers of cans."

Hi Paddles, I’m Gilly and I have a plan. With your thumbs and my voice we could rule these easily punctured furless openers of cans. 📞 me. pic.twitter.com/Eg8gJ10C7o — PM Newton 🌈 (@pmnewton) October 22, 2017

"Hi P, I'm Rocky. I love the sun and grass and mainly sleeping. No opposable thumbs but a lot of personality."

Hi P, I'm Rocky. I love the sun and grass and mainly sleeping. No opposable thumbs but a lot of personality. pic.twitter.com/p0LRda8eI0 — Kate (@hutchikate) October 22, 2017

"Hi Paddles, this was taken before I decided to leave home and move in with the neighbours. Just remember, they don't own us. We own them."

Hi Paddles, this was taken before I decided to leave home and move in with the neighbours. Just remember, they don't own us. We own them. pic.twitter.com/wq9ADNLeLC — Cushla (@alaskadreaming) October 22, 2017

"Hi I’m Franklin and I like to contemplate our existential lives. I’m purrty special too."

Hi I’m Franklin and I like to contemplate our existential lives. I’m purrty special too. pic.twitter.com/9SYH84fA57 — Jayne Ramage (@Jayne_Ramage) October 23, 2017

"Dear Paddles. Congratulations on becoming FirstCat of NZ. We are Sooty and Socksy, and we live in Australia. We love to climb. Love from us."

Dear Paddles. Congratulations on becoming FirstCat of NZ. We are Sooty and Socksy, and we live in Australia. We love to climb. Love from us. pic.twitter.com/1SrqtczHoa — baktafruntland (@_baktafruntland) October 22, 2017

Paddles responded to many of his commenters, penning hilariously punny messages back to his new friends. He even shared snippets of his first day on the job alongside his mom.

Here he is talking to the press.

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they want is me. Prrrrp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiA1jk3qeN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

And being a #Democat.

It's unclear who's running actually Paddles' Twitter page, but the @FirstCatofNZ is worth following no matter whose thumbs are typing. Meow!

