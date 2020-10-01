The Etsy x Half Baked Harvest Collection Will Bake Your Kitchen Merry & Bright

Picture this: You're baking peppermint crinkle cookies while enjoying a jolly good playlist and massive mug of eggnog. It feels like a scene in a holiday film. Well, almost. All you need to complete this picture-perfect scenario is Etsy x Half Baked Harvest collection that'll make your coziest dreams come true over the holiday season.

Creator and author of Half Baked Harvest, Tieghan Gerard, collaborated with Etsy for this special collection that's filled with cozy kitchenware and decor. From cookie boxes to oven mitts, this line will make baking some of your favorite holiday recipes even more Insta-worthy and fun. Not to mention, the decor pieces such as candle holders and ceramic ornaments will transform your space into something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Each one of the items in this collection has been handcrafted with the help of 12 Etsy artists that Gerard worked with. Everything is budget-friendly, too, with items ranging from $20 to $100. Get your bestie who's always in the kitchen a cute apron or adorable reindeer measuring spoons. Or, treat yourself to a gingerbread latte-scented candle for chill December nights at home.

There's sure to be something sweet you'll want to gift yourself or purchase as a present for a loved one, so start browsing some of the items in the Etsy x Half Baked Harvest collection now. This collection is only available until Dec. 31, or while supplies last.

1. These Oven Mitts Will Come In Handy When You're Baking Half Baked Harvest x Etsy x confetti mill | Linen Oven Mitt in Oatmeal $34 | Etsy Tieghan Gerard worked with Etsy shop confetti mill to launch an adorable collection of oven mitts, pot holders, and kitchen towels you'll definitely want to grab this holiday season. They come in cute colors like oatmeal grey or forest green that's reminiscent to your tree at home. If you plan on baking lots of Christmas cookies this season, you'll definitely want a good oven mitt by your side.

2. These Cookie Boxes Are Especially Sweet Half Baked Harvest x Etsy - DELUXE KIT Classic Cookie Boxes with Scalloped Lids - Set of 3 $38 | Etsy Give your friends something extra sweet this season, like this beautiful box that's filled with your own homemade Christmas cookies. This box kit from Half Baked Harvest and Etsy contains scalloped lids, box dividers, parchment squares, and bakers twine to wrap everything up nicely. There are even jingle bells so your friends can jingle all the way to this sweet treat in the kitchen.

3. This Cookbook Stand Is Oh-So Perfect For Holiday Baking Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Cookbook Stand $94 | Etsy Keep your cookbook neat and readily available with this adorable recipe stand. It's made from yellow birch, and has champagne gold accents that will look gorgeous in your kitchen.

4. This Candle Holder Will Light Up Your Holiday Table Half Baked Harvest x Etsy x Stuck in the Mud Pottery: Black Ceramic Candlestick Holder with Handle $42 | Etsy Add a merry and bright centerpiece to your dinner table with one or more of these candlestick holders. Create a look like something out of A Christmas Carol with the vintage-like handle. Depending on the style and color palette of your space, you can get this holder in either black or white.

5. These Cute Ceramic Ornaments Are Definite Keepers Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Ceramic Ornament Bundle of Three $70 | Etsy It wouldn't be a holiday collection without some ornaments. The Etsy x Half Baked Harvest collection features colorful ceramic ornaments from Here After and adorable wooden ornaments from Light + Paper. There's always room for fresh ornaments on your tree to make it even more Insta-worthy.

6. This Apron Will Get You In A Festive Mood For Baking Half Baked Harvest x Etsy x Salt Shop Crossback Apron Evergreen $85 | Etsy You never know when a little powdered sugar or flour might get on your clothes. Keep your holiday sweaters clean with a cute apron like this one. Not only does this apron come with two front pockets, but it's also available in two festive colors: evergreen and oatmeal.

8. You'll Love This Gingerbread Candle A Latte Half Baked Harvest X Etsy | Gingerbread Latte Candle $40 | Etsy Treat yourself to a relaxing night at home with a sweet-smelling candle like this gingerbread latte one. When you're not baking, you can still fill your home with the fresh aroma of cookies or seasonal sips. If gingerbread's not your cup of tea, there's also a winter fir scent and hot cocoa.

9. Every Baker Needs This Rolling Pin Set Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Mommy & Me Rolling Pin Set, Holiday Baking Tapered Pin $70 | Etsy It's so much easier to make an Insta-worthy Christmas cookie when you've got a good rolling pin at home. Don't only get yourself one pin, either. This rolling pin set comes with two sizes so you and your partner can work in the kitchen together.