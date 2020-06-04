Eclipses are notorious for bringing about momentous change. These astronomical events serve as powerful catalysts for growth, both personally and collectively. Though the energetic theme of an eclipse depends on the lunar nodes — both the North Node in Gemini and the South Node in Sagittarius — the emotional meaning of the June 2020 lunar eclipse focuses on expanding your conscious awareness.

Dramatic and revolutionary, eclipses take place four to six times each year. They bring about fated events that catapult you towards your destiny. This astronomical phenomenon may or may not be visible from Earth, but that doesn't make it any less potent. As a matter of fact, ancient civilizations used to fear the effects of these celestial events. Eclipses were viewed "as a major disturbance of the cosmic order, and quite possibly as the end of the world," according to astronomer E.C. Krupp, director of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, during an interview with LiveScience.com.

While they won't mark the end of the world, the upcoming eclipses — happening on June 5 and June 21 — will bring bold new beginnings and more importantly, they'll provide you with the tools you need to move forward. Abrupt changes are likely, so expect the unexpected. All you have to do is surrender.

Shutterstock

Full Moon Penumbral Lunar Eclipse In Sagittarius: June 5, 2020

The energetic theme of an eclipse depends on the nodes of the moon. Also known as the nodes of fate, the North and South Node officially entered the axis of Gemini-Sagittarius on May 5. (The North Node is a symbol of the future and the South Node is a symbol of what needs to be released.) With the North Node in Gemini, there will be a greater emphasis on communication, information, and versatility. Gemini is a mutable air sign, which means it's flexible and curious. This mutable energy will be reflected onto the collective. With the South Node in Sagittarius, there's an opportunity to let go of beliefs that don't align with your new way of living.

The first of the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series will be a full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, and will take place on June 5 at exactly 3:12 p.m. ET. According to TimeAndDate.com, a penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon are imperfectly aligned, which makes it difficult to distinguish it from a regular full moon. The moon is a symbol of your unconscious mind and emotional world; the sun is a symbol of your conscious mind and divine purpose. Lunar eclipses are powerful full moons that bring unexpected endings in order to help you release what no longer serves you.

It's time to say goodbye to the mindset, lifestyle, and philosophies you've outgrown in order to welcome in the new. In Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, your lunar eclipse story will revolve around themes of expansion, growth, and truth. It's no wonder Sagittarius is governed by the largest planet in the solar system. Its mutable fire evolves through experience and expands beyond limiting beliefs. Sagittarius' fire sheds light on what separates you from the divine. Full moons are a call for balance, and this is especially true with the sun and Venus retrograde in Gemini. This will create a tug-of-war between your primitive mind and your abstract mind.

Gemini wants the nitty-gritty details, but Sagittarius can't help but see the bigger picture. Dreamy Neptune — the planet of faith, illusions, and universal love — will square off with both the sun and the moon during this time, and this could easily cloud your judgment. If you're feeling confused, don't be discouraged. You are exactly where you need to be, so keep following the divine light that's guiding you.