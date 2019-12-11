Full moons are always interesting, and for so many reasons. Aside from being a symbol of spiritual completion, amidst bringing things to light, the full moon phase is also a time of clarity and closure. For instance, the emotional meaning of the December 2019 full moon will basically shed light on your previously set traditions and values. Glimmering in the curious sign of Gemini, this Mercury-ruled lunation will bring an enormous amount of mental clarity and intellectual enthusiasm, as it will also spark some much-needed conversations. Then there's also Pluto in Capricorn, which destroys foundations and hierarchies, so there's a lot to talk about.

When looking at this astrological transit from a bird's-eye view, you can immediately see it coming to life at a global level. Everything from the presidential election to the political conspiracies and protests taking place all around the world revolve around the effects of Pluto in Capricorn, not to mention ruthless Saturn alongside the South Node. However, this massive restructure is also taking place within your life momentarily, whether you choose to see it.

What Happens During The Full Moon?

The moon is a symbol of your inner world, and when it beams at its fullest potential, your emotions become heightened. When there's a full moon, la luna sits opposite the sun, which symbolizes the divine feminine and scared masculine energies coming face-to-face to enkindle harmony between your emotional and physical reality. The sun is a representation of your outer world, physical identity, and the ego; it is the way you express yourself in the physical dimension, but its light also provides you with enough strength and courage to move forward. One cannot exist without the other.

With the sun and moon on complete opposite sides of the zodiac wheel, you — both personally and collectively — are being asked to create balance between your inner and outer world. Something to reflect on during the full moon phase: Are your external surroundings fulfilling you emotionally? Are you being emotionally authentic with those who surround you? The astrological logistics depend on your individual birth chart, but either way, your dreams, emotions, intuitive feelings, and psychic abilities will likely be heightened during this time, so soak in the feels.

Full Moon in Gemini 2019: Dec. 12 At 12:12 a.m. ET

Given that the full moon will be in the sign of Gemini, this means the sun will be transiting through worldly Sagittarius. The astrological axis of Gemini-Sagittarius governs the lower and higher mind; Gemini collects the raw data and immediate facts based on logical observation; Sagittarius intuitively challenges the definition, putting the unknown to the test. With the sun in Sagittarius and the moon in Gemini, these ever-glowing luminaries are asking you to integrate your traditional perceptions with your inner knowing.

Activated by an intricate quincunx with Venus-Saturn-Pluto in structured Capricorn, the full moon in Gemini will likely spark some much-needed conversations within your relationship spheres, considering Venus in Capricorn’s traditional way of thinking and desire to create something solid. During this Mercury-ruled lunation, the messenger planet asks — via the sign of the outgoing archer — to consider whether you're wasting your time within your current partnerships. In addition to that, it's asking you to reflect on whether your words measure up to your values.

December's full moon in the mischievous sign of the twins will likely ask you to revisit and reassess your foundations, especially those within your current relationships. Are you emotionally prepared?