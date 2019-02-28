In 2019, I'm all about treating myself, but I'm also trying to stick to a budget, which is why I'm mostly limiting treating myself to doing so during sales. The temptation to buy new makeup every single day is real, though, so believe me when I say I keep an eye out for sales constantly. When I found out about the e.l.f. Cosmetics Secret Sale, I couldn't believe I didn't know about it, but apparently they're keeping it super hush hush, so don't rat me out for spilling details on the down low. I'm the kind of person that's able to live vicariously through the shopping of others, so while I'm definitely placing an order of my own, it will please me to know that you're getting bomb products at a discount, too.

So, here's everything you need to know. The sale is for orders of up to $50, and to snag a 50 percent discount off that total, simply enter code "THANKYOU" at checkout. When you first hit the site, don't be surprised that the sale isn't advertised; there are no pop-ups or half-off prices marked, and you'll only see your discount after applying the code to your cart. That said, considering the majority of e.l.f. products cost about $5 or less, I strongly doubt you would've purchased more than $50 worth of product anyway — so now you can do so and pay just $25, OMG.

I can't wait until there's this much e.l.f. product strewn across my makeup table. I just love sales, don't you?

Quite a few beauty-lovers have heard about the sale, and items are selling out fast, so start adding to your cart ASAP. Need some recommendations? I'm so glad you asked. You pretty much have to pick up their new Camo Concealer ($5, elfcosmetics.com), but fair warning, a few shades are already out of stock. There are 18 shades total and over half are still available, so I'll keep my fingers crossed you can find a shade that suits you.

Camo Concealer $5 e.l.f. Cosmetics Buy Now

Personally, I know I won't be checking out without the Opposites Attract Eyeshadow Palette ($14, elfcosmetics.com), because oh my goodness, it's so pretty. This baby was already a steal at $14 with 18 shades, so for $7? I might buy a backup just in case I fall in love.

Opposites Attract Eyeshadow Palette $14 e.l.f. cosmetics Buy Now

BTW, e.l.f. also have great brushes and tools, so if you hate shelling out cash for that kind of thing, this is definitely the time to stock up:

I'd say the best deal has to be their 11 Piece Brush Collection ($30, elfcosmetics.com), with brushes for the face and the eyes and a simple black case to store them. Consider this a great opportunity to ditch those brushes you bought a few years back. You deserve to start fresh.

11 Piece Brush Set $30 e.l.f. Cosmetics Buy Now

The brand hasn't mentioned why they're having such a major sale, but they did recently announce that they're closing all their freestanding e.l.f. retail stores, per Refinery 29, so perhaps the two are connected. Regardless, this secret sale ends on March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so show e.l.f. some love and treat yourself to some new makeup goodies.