The 'Downton Abbey' Movie Posters Will Literally Make Your Day

It's been a couple of years since Americans got to visit Downton Abbey and spend time in the company of the Crawley family. The series ended in the UK in 2015, but due to the way PBS airs the show, over here, the finale didn't air until March of 2016. Three years on, the production has managed to come back together or one last hurrah and create the Downton Abbey movie, which will arrive in theaters this fall. To celebrate, these Downton Abbey movie posters welcome fans back to the world of the 1920s. They've been expecting you.

The last time fans saw the Crawleys, it was the end of 1925. The series finale/Christmas special was set at New Year's with the family ringing in 1926 with hope for the future. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) had married Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode), he and Branson (Allen Leech) were in the car business, while she was caretaking the Downton estate for her son's future along with her father, the current Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville).

Meanwhile, her sister Edith (Laura Carmichael) married Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton) after he accidentally found himself inheriting the title of Marquess of Hexham and the property to boot.

When the movie picks back up, it will be the autumn of 1927, 18 months later. Edith is still sporting her flapper updo, but her overall look suggests her rise in station to Marchioness.

Focus Features

Lady Mary is still wholeheartedly embracing the style of the time, as a woman of means, but a husband who actually works for a living.

Focus Features

The posters, like the series, are divided into Upstairs and Downstairs. As fans will recall, the final episode of Downton Abbey saw Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier) return to the family, this time as Butler, with the understanding Carson (Jim Carter) would oversee the transition as he moves into a pensioned position. It's no surprise then, his poster shows him polishing the crystal glassware, a job Carson can no longer do, due to Parkinson's Disease.

Focus Features

Though this one isn't as clear, my best guess is this is Andrew (Michael Fox), the footman who joined the family last season, and who Daisy (Sophie McShera) is super sweet on.

Focus Features

Not pictured in these posters, but also returning in the film: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

Focus Features on YouTube

Speaking about the film to Entertainment Weekly, Michelle Dockery says the movie will maintain the feel of the series, just, moreso.

It’s more of the characters [people] love. It really is an extension of the series, but on a grander scale. The sets and the costumes and the work that has gone into creatively is remarkable. It’s incredibly sumptuous and all the great things people love about Downton.

Though Edith may now outrank Mary, things haven't totally settled between them.

They’re adults now, so there’s certainly an element of softening between them, but there’s still some fun moments definitely.

Downton Abbey will premiere in theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.