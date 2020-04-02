If you're looking for a lighthearted series to watch during this quarantine, Season 3 of Kevin Hart: What the Fit is perfect for belly laughs. The unscripted comedy series sees Kevin Hart participate in a series of fun physical activities with different celebrity friends in each episode. So far, Jimmy Kimmel, Mindy Kaling, David Dobrik, and Keegan Michael Key have made guest appearances this season. The show's latest guests happen to be none other than YouTube stars Ethan and Grayson Dolan. The Dolan Twins' What the Fit episode with Kevin Hart will make your day.

In the newest episode, the Dolan Twins learn how to ballroom dance with Kart. If you're wondering how that happened, the comedian revealed he tries to think of an activity the celebrities wouldn't normally do.

"It’s about pairing the personality to the activity. The more awkward, the more random, the better, for both parties," Hart said in a March interview with PEOPLE. "The thing that I think is best is when you put people in situations that you wouldn’t expect to see them in."

Before the guys went for a dance lesson, they hit up the tanning studio to get some spray tan abs. Since Hart didn't know which twin was which, he thought of a brilliant idea to remember their names. "So look, just so people can tell you apart, I have letters that we can just put on you guys. One's an 'E'. One's a 'G,'" Hart said, before adding the letters on the twins' chests.

Ethan was the first to step up, while Grayson and Hart looked on. "This is gonna be great. You'll come out with abs," Hart told the twins. Considering Ethan already had abs to begin with, the spray tan only made them stand out even more.

To see Grayson get a spray tan (and see the boys try their hand at ballroom dancing), you'll have to watch the full episode below.