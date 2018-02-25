The 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony concluded with a dance party in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 25. After all of the fanfare and the official end to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the music kept going. The DJs at the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony were pumping all of the tunes and turned it into quite the party.

Once the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, officially ended the 2018 Winter Olympics and passed the torch to Beijing (the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics), DJ Raiden began pumping some EDM hits all throughout PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, according to NPR. Korea's very own DJ Raiden definitely made the Olympic athletes and volunteers in attendance want to get up and dance.

More to come.