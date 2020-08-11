Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate might be the most famous sister-in-laws in the world, but that doesn't mean their relationship has been picture perfect. After Prince Harry and Meghan married in May 2018, it didn't take long for speculation that the women didn't see eye-to-eye to start swirling. While many think they feud behind the scenes, the details about Meghan and Kate's relationship from Finding Freedom reveal their dynamic isn't as dramatic as people think.

Finding Freedom, a royal biography written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is full of insight about the royal family, particularly Harry and Meghan. Amazon describes the book as "an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."

In those 368 pages, readers learn more about the couple's early dating life, their son Archie, and their relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate. Ever since Meghan joined the royal family in 2018, there has been speculation surrounding her connection with Kate, with many thinking they don't get along. In Finding Freedom, however, Scobie and Durand claim those rumors aren't accurate.

BEN CURTIS/AFP/Getty Images

For example, the authors said the ladies' first meeting in January 2017 was reportedly underwhelming. Kate supposedly didn't show "much interest" in getting to know Harry's new love, but one of Kate's friends thinks her "extremely guarded" behavior didn't have to do with Meghan at all. Elite Daily reached out to Kate's reps about the claim but did not hear back by time of publication.

During that first meeting, Meghan reportedly gave Kate a soft leather Smythson notebook as a belated birthday gift and was fawning over Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, Kate supposedly let Meghan know "she was always welcome to contact her if she needed anything."

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite rumors Meghan made Kate cry following a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte in May 2018, Scobie and Durand said that never happened. "There were no tears from anyone. And in the end, the fitting was fine," a source reportedly told the authors. "Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed, but professionals in the room." The authors also said Kate once sent Meghan flowers for one of her birthdays, but Meghan supposedly would have appreciated if she also checked in on her amid the media scrutiny. Elite Daily reached out to Kate and Meghan's reps for further comment about the claims but did not hear back by time of publication.

There you have it. The stories behind some of Meghan and Kate's biggest rumored rifts may be just that: Rumors. Either way, the new details will make people question the way they view their relationship moving forward.