It's totally normal to feel a sense of foreboding as the full moon approaches. After all, things tend to go a little off the rails during this emotional and intense lunation. I bet you have so many chaotic memories that took place right around the full moon, right? But I bet you also have beautiful memories, which leads me to my main point that the December 2019 full moon will be the best for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius. Yes, this lunation can be a positive experience, and if your sun or rising is in the aforementioned trio, it's you who has the highest chance of reaping the rewards of the upcoming full moon.

Don't get me wrong, the full moon in Gemini 2019 (slated to take place Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. ET) carries tons of emotional baggage. As Venus — planet of love — forms a conjunction with both karmic Saturn and controlling Pluto, your relationships could be hit with some pretty serious energy. Saturn puts up a wall, while Pluto encourages you to dig through it and get to the bottom of everything. If you can build upon Saturn's foundation and use Pluto's power of transformation, this full moon could truly strengthen and solidify your relationships. If not, you may find your relationships aren't as strong as you thought. Prepare for dramatics, as this full moon will also form a square to irrational and overly sensitive Neptune.

Either way, this full moon is supported by Jupiter — planet of expansion — as it forms a trine with Uranus — planet of innovation. This encourages you to think outside the box and try something new, which just might lead to something brilliant.

Gemini: You're Getting To Know Your True And Authentic Self

In order to understand what your next move is, you need to get to know yourself better. Luckily, you're doing just that. You're getting to the bottom of who you are, what you want, and where your power lies. Although this could be quite intense if you're completely off track, it's ultimately an empowering and confidence-inducing experience. There's nothing more powerful than truly knowing yourself. Embrace the ways you've grown and changed, and don't be a prisoner to your former self.

Libra: You're Blasting Through Barriers And Opening Roads

What's been holding you back lately? Is it fear? Are you playing it safe? Are you struggling to believe in yourself? Whatever it is, you're knocking it off and beginning to recognize how your mentality has the power to shape all that you're capable of. Identify what it is that's blocking your path so you can push it aside and travel deeper and further than you ever thought possible. Why can't you do whatever it is that you've been dreaming of doing? Opportunities are surrounding you, and it's time you start noticing it.

Aquarius: You're Unleashing Your Creative And Artistic Potential

Your creative powers are flowing through you. Don't let your desire for perfection or your fear of criticism from others prevent you from acknowledging the artist you are. So many things about the way you live your life is a form of art. Whether you're painting, dancing, laughing, or singing, it's important you find time to express your inner fire each and every day. This isn't about creating art that matters or serves a purpose. If it brings you joy, that's purpose enough. Don't get so sidetracked by your goals that you forget the reason why you have those goals in the first place.