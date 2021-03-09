As far as animated superhero series go, few shows have the magic that The Powerpuff Girls held. The beloved show originally aired from 1998 to 2005 and enchanted the world with movies, specials, and even a reboot in the years following. Now, your favorite heroes are back and better than ever, this time all grown up in a live-action story. Here's all the news we have so far about The CW's The Powerpuff Girls, including the cast, release date, and trailer:

To give you a brief refresher, the Cartoon Network animated series was originally created by Craig McCracken and follows three little girls — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — with some pretty major superpowers. After being accidentally created in a lab by Professor Utonium (who goes on to raise them), the three girls take it upon themselves to regularly save their town from villains.

As for how The CW version will differ from the original series? In a lot ways. Not only will it be live-action, but it's actually set about twenty years after the original series, taking place in modern times. The beloved girls have now grown up and are grappling with the aftermath of having a less-than-traditional childhood.

The Powerpuff Girls Cast

On March 9 the three main characters where officially announced. According to Deadline, Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault are serving as the leads and will be your *new* Powerpuff Girls. Bennet is playing the group's original leader Blossom, Cameron is playing the playful and charming Bubbles, and Perrault is playing the tough and rebellious Buttercup.

The Powerpuff Girls Release Date

As of March 9 there's no release date set, so fans will have to wait a bit before seeing what the group is up to now. That said, the pilot order was for the 2021-2022 season, which means if The CW picks up the series, fans should expect to see it sometime in 2022 at the latest.

The Powerpuff Girls Trailer

Unfortunately for fans, there's no trailer to watch as of March 9, but since the lead characters are officially cast, it's only a matter of time. Luckily with writers Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) at the helm and Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) producing, it'll be well worth the wait.

The Powerpuff Girls Plot

Instead of just a live-action, modern day reboot, fans are getting a new installment of the story with The CW's take. The Powerpuff Girls have grown up and now, they're troubled twentysomethings out of college who look back on their childhood of crime fighting with loathing.

Blossom, though she holds several advance degrees, is experiencing major anxiety over her past. Bubbles still holds that spirited shine, but now she's more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world. And Buttercup? She just wants to be left TF alone and live an anonymous life free from her Powerpuff identity. It looks like it'll be up to them to decide whether they want to reunite to save a world in need. Considering it's from The CW, chances are whatever they decide, it'll be epic.