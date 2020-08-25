Get ready to be zapped right back into childhood with ColourPop’s new Candy Land makeup collection. The line, dubbed the ColourPop Land Collection, isn’t only sugary sweet, it also features products that'll transport you straight back to the ‘90s. It’s a pastel dream available now on the beauty brand’s website with prices ranging between $9 to $25. But, like most ColourPop’s collabs, it’s selling out fast. So, here’s everything you need to know about the latest ColourPop x Candy Land collection.

Whether you see yourself as a Queen Frostine, Princess Lolly, or Mr. Mint, you can achieve all your favorite Candy Land looks with this new line. The collection includes Glowing Lip Balms ($25, ColourPop) that nourish, add color, and give your lips a glossy shine. There is also a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, a rollerball lipgloss to take you right back to middle school, blushes, and even some face milks. It’s everything you could want in a nostalgic line from your childhood and teens. Not to mention, everything boasts a totally mouth-watering scent that'll have you searching high and low for the nearest candy store, even in the midst of a pandemic.

ColourPop collabs are notorious for selling out almost immediately after they're available for purchase, so you have to shop the goods while the getting's still good. With the ColourPop x Candy Land line in your beauty routine, you’ll look and feel sweet enough to eat.

So get your credit card ready and check out all the products below.

The pastel Candy Castle Shadow Palette ($18, ColourPop) has 10 shades that vary between matte and metallic finishes. The colors are super buildable, so you can create a bunch of different, vibrant looks with each shade. If you weren't convinced, the palette is also ice cream scented. Yum.

You can remember all the joys of your first time wearing lipgloss with this Princess Lolly Roller Gloss ($9, ColourPop). This throwback product gives your lips a sheer, cherry tint and bright shine. And to make it even more tantalizing, it's lollipop flavored.

If you love ColourPop's cult-favorite Super Shock formula, you'll love the blue-pink Gummy More ($9, ColourPop) and pinkish lavendar Gumdrop Pass ($9, ColourPop) blushes. They'll give your cheeks a luminous glow you can build on with every swipe.

Before you start applying your makeup, make sure your face is feeling its dewiest and most hydrated with the Face Milk Mini Kit ($22, ColourPop). Whether you have oily or dry skin, these face milks will make you shine. In three different fruity flavors, you can try a new moisturizing cocktail everyday.

For those days when you just want to treat your lips to a little color, shine, and hydration, the Sweet Escape Lip Balm Set ($25, ColourPop) will become your go-to. By buying the set, you can ensure you'll always have a lip balm in your purse, favorite jacket pocket, and/or car whenever you need it.