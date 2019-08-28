I think that we can all agree that there are two camps of people: Those who are already pulling out the Halloween decorations and ordering PSLs like there's no tomorrow, and those who are savoring the last of summer and trying to make the most of patio season. If you're in the latter camp, you're going to appreciate The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's newest lineup of fall-forward bites and sips that include more subtle nods to the autumnal season than the in-your-face Pumpkin Spice Latte that's become ubiquitous with the changing leaves. If you're not ready to dive into pumpkin everything just yet, the Coffee Bean's new Maple Latte and Maple Rooibos Tea Latte are a sweet way to slowly transition from 80 degree weather and bikinis to sweater weather. It's just an added bonus that the tasty offerings sound like they're going to be your new go-to pick-me-ups.

In a press release shared on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Los Angeles-based coffee and tea chain decided to nip the mid-week scaries in the bud by announcing that it was bringing back its seasonal fall menu as well as two new additions: the Maple Latte and Maple Rooibos Tea Latte, which promise to make your fuel-up taste like you're sipping on maple syrup.

Because the weather is still pretty much in the 80s this time of year, I'm definitely here for the fact that the Maple Latte is marketed as an ice blended drink. Per press materials, you'll be getting the retailer's espresso that you know and love that has been "lightly sweetened with maple sauce" for just a hint of autumnal flavor, making it sound like a tasty (and not sugar coma-inducing) alternative to the PSL that everyone is typically toting around this time of year.

As someone who likes to switch things up when the seasons change, I was pretty intrigued by the sound of the Maple Rooibos Tea Latte. If you've ever tried Rooibos tea on its own, you know that the traditionally ruby-hued refreshment is herbal without being overwhelming and boasts of notes of honey and vanilla. In other words, it sounds like it's the perfect complement to the maple sauce and maple-flavored topping that you'll be finding in The Coffee Bean's seasonal tea latte.

Courtesy of The Coffee Bean

Both the Maple Latte and Maple Rooibos Tea Latte are available to customers from Aug. 28 through Oct. 31, so you have a few months to try them out as well as the company's returning lineup of pumpkin-infused sips and bites. This year, the Winter Dream Tea Latte is making its return way before the holiday season, so you can also virtually fast-forward through fall to Christmas if you're in the mood.

Something tells me that it's going to be a whole lot easier to get out of bed on those chilly fall mornings when you know that you have a maple-infused caffeinated sip waiting for you. In the meantime, you can catch me fueling up at my local The Coffee Bean storefront and closing out the end of summer in the tastiest way possible.