The 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3 Soundtrack Is Good As Hell

The Archie comics are known for music. Between Archie being in a band (called "The Archies," natch) to Josie & The Pussycats as a whole cartoon spinoff, rock and roll has always been a significant feature. With Riverdale adhering to this tradition, it was something of a departure for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to go relatively music-lite. It was a sign the show was supposed to be darker and more serious. And yet, as the series has gone on, the music has crept back in. With the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3 soundtrack, the show has gone full pop, and the results are delightful.

This pivot to pop was cemented when the first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 was a music video. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly the change happened "organically."

The idea that Sabrina would be a cheerleader made us realize we could do numbers. And then I’ve always loved stories about garage bands. So what does the Fright Club do when they’re not vanquishing demons?

Aguirre-Sacasa also realized that not only were Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina) and Jaz Sinclair (Roz) talented performers, but Ross Lynch (Harvey) was practically a rock star in waiting.

He’s an amazing musician and an amazing singer. I went to a concert that he did here in L.A., and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy’s a rock star! We have to weave that element more into the show.’

Here's an episode-by-episode rundown of the songs in CAOS:

Chapter Twenty-One: The Hellbound Heart

"My Sharona" - Cast of CAOS feat. Ross Lynch & Jaz Sinclair

Chapter Twenty-Two: Drag Me to Hell

"It's Tricky" - Cast of CAOS feat. Kiernan Shipka & Jaz Sinclair

"Teenage Dirtbag" - Cast of CAOS feat Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair & Lachlan Watson

Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy Is the Crown

"I Wanna Be Yours" - Arctic Monkeys

"Cherry Blossom" - Kyle Dion

Chapter Twenty-Four: The Hare Moon

"Broke My Own" - Shannon Shaw

"Mellow" - Georgia feat. Shygirl

"The Song of Purple Summer" - Cast of CAOS

Chapter Twenty-Five: The Devil Within

"Lullaby" - The Cure

"Conflicting Ideas" - Tragedy

Chapter Twenty-Six: All of Them Witches

"By the Sea" - Cast of CAOS feat. Lucy Davis & Alessandro Juliani

"Dry the Rain (Remaster)" - The Beta Band

Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Judas Kiss

"Bad Company" - Suvi feat. Stockholm Strings

"Hey Mickey" - Cast of CAOS feat. Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair & Jasmine Vega

Chapter Twenty-Eight: Sabrina Is Legend

"Tender Shepherd" - Cast of CAOS feat. Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo & Tati Gabrielle

"Ave Satanus" - Chris Payne

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 EP contains all the original recordings done by the cast and is available on Amazon and Apple Music.