Following Naya Rivera's July 8 disappearance after a boat trip with her son, her friends and Glee castmates are speaking out. The tragic news has left fans and celebrities alike shell-shocked and, as the search to find the actress continues, many are sending their prayers. The celebrity reactions to Naya Rivera being reported missing are hopeful, yet heartbreaking.

Rivera, who was best known for portraying Santana Lopez on the FOX musical series, was first reported missing on July 8 in mid-afternoon after a boating trip. The star had taken her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey for an outing to California's Lake Piru, but never returned their pontoon rental. Hours later, her son was found alone on the boat fast asleep with his life vest on.

As a search and rescue team scours the area, Heather Morris, who worked closely with Rivera on Glee, shared a heartfelt message. "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Soon after, Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on Glee, let fans on Twitter know he was "praying." Iqbal Theba, who had a recurring role as Principal Figgins on Glee, tweeted, "Oh God... mercy... please..." and shared a report of Rivera's disappearance.

Demi Lovato, who guest starred on Glee, sent her love as well. "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound," she said on Instagram.

Actress Victoria Justice spoke out in the early hours of July 9, tweeting, "Praying for Naya."

Vanessa Lengies, who had a recurring role as Sugar Motta on Glee, sent prayers.

Vlogger Colleen Ballinger tweeted, "absolutely sick to my stomach reading about naya rivera. so glad her son is okay. praying and hoping that they find her!"

Throughout an unimaginable tragedy, Hollywood is banding together to offer their support, and they join thousands of fans on Twitter sending prayers as well.