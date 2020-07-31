Celebrities have never been shy about showing their adoration for Beyoncé. Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, and many more are outspoken members of the Beyhive. That's why it's no surprise celeb reactions to Beyoncé's Black Is King flooded social media on Friday, July 31.

After Black Is King hit Disney+ on July 31, the world went wild with positive reactions to the visual album. While Black Is King obviously highlights Bey's talents, it's also a truly remarkable film inspired by the 2019 Lion King reboot, which put focus on diversity and connectivity.

"Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement. "The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Fans were taken on a journey and celebs were not afraid to express their gratitude towards Beyoncé and share how much the film meant to them. Scroll down to see which celebs have spoken out and what they're saying.

Shatta Wale, who collabed with Bey on "Already," praised her on Twitter, writing, "Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you."

Diplo and Gabrielle Union both reacted to Beyoncé and Wale's "Already" music video, which dropped shortly before the film. Diplo gushed, "Amazing as usual," while Union added the black heart and fire emojis.

Lizzo went all out for a Black Is King viewing party to support Bey. Her bash included themed drinks, a black carpet, and a poolside watch party.

Courtesy of Lizzo on Instagram

PATRICK SEEGER/AFP/Getty Images;Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Check out more celeb reactions below.

Octavia Spencer was pumped for Black Is King.

Bey's mom couldn't be more proud.

Ashley Graham jammed out to "Already."

Courtesy of Ashley Graham on Instagram

Zara Larsson is a proud member of the Beyhive.

Kehlani was ready to give Black Is King her undivided attention.