BTS is coming to YouTube! Well, their movie is, anyway. The boys’ 2018 documentary Burn the Stage: The Movie will soon be available to stream and that means you’ll get to watch it as many times as your heart desires! The Burn the Stage movie is streaming on YouTube on Friday, Jan. 18 at 11 p.m. KST/9 a.m. EST. So, be sure to mark your calendars.

The movie will stream on YouTube Premium, so you’ll need to have access to that in order to watch the film. If you don't have a YouTube Premium membership, you can sign up for a free trial over at www.youtube.com/premium. The free trial lasts a month and after that, you'll be charged $11.99 per month. If you're a student, you can get a membership for $5.99 per month.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Burn the Stage (and where have you been, if you aren’t?!), let’s talk about what you can expect from it. Firstly, the film was directed by Park Jun Foo and gives fans an intimate look at what life on tour is like for BTS. Not only that, but fans also get to see how hard the guys work to make their dreams come true and share something special with their fans.

Secondly, all the BTS guys will be featured in the film. So get ready to to get up close and personal with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. You’ll get to see them sing, dance, laugh, and give interviews. The film covers it all!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thirdly, Burn the Stage will give you an inside look at what happened behind the scenes of BTS’ Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings tour which occurred in 2017. That particular tour traveled to 19 cities and offered 40 total performances. So, it was quite an expansive tour. As a matter of fact, BTS performed for over half a million fans on that tour!

And let’s not forget that Burn the Stage: The Movie is basically an extended version of a pre-existing YouTube series of the same name. The original documentary series included eight episodes and showed fans how all the guys live and work together to give their fans the best music possible. The YouTube series launched in March 2017, so BTS has a longstanding history with the platform. It makes sense that the film would start streaming there rather than somewhere else like Netflix or Hulu.

Burn the Stage: The Movie originally opened in theaters Nov. 15, 2018 for a limited run. Since the film was so incredibly popular, it was brought back to theaters for a second run on Dec. 5. At the time Forbes reported that Burn The Stage: The Movie screened in over two thousand theaters worldwide and earned $2.4 million in the U.S. during its initial weekend debut. Its total North American revenue was $3.6 million. So, it was a hit right off the bat.

According to the Burn the Stage website, the film is an “unmissable cinema event” that “provides an intimate look at what happens when the most successful global boyband of all time breaks down barriers and invades the mainstream music scene.”

Needless to say, you definitely don’t want to miss an opportunity to see it. And that opportunity is all yours starting Jan. 18!