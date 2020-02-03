After 22 films in the Infinity Saga, Black Widow will be the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. Even though it is not set in the present (it's set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War), that has not dampened fans' excitement. Coming in May of 2020, fans knew that the Super Bowl couldn't pass by without some sort of trailer for it. They weren't disappointed. The Black Widow Super Bowl trailer was everything fans were hoping for, with plenty of action and, even better, more Florence Pugh.

Black Widow isn't just history-making in anchoring the beginning of Phase 4. It's also the first Marvel film to be helmed by a female director, Cate Shortland. (Captain Marvel, Marvel's first standalone movie about a female superhero, was co-directed by the male-female team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.) The trailers already show the influence of the female eye on the film. The newest spot, for instance, barely shows any male characters whatsoever. This is a story by women, about women, for women.

And there are three badass women at the heart of the film. Scarlett Johansson is the actress at the center, but she's only one of three Black Widows. As she notes, she already had one family before the Avengers. These were her sisters.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Florence Pugh is Natasha’s surrogate Black Widow sister Yelena Belova, while Rachel Weisz is the Black Widow operative known as Melina Vostokoff. The trailer focused mainly on the three of them, plus a few shots of David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, the Russian answer to Captain America, Red Guardian.

But the remarkable part of this action-packed trailer is that the most prominent moments aren't just saved for Johansson. Florence Pugh gets almost as much screen time as well. Though she had not broken that big back when she was cast in this film, the one-two-three punch of Fighting With My Family, Midsommer, and Little Women has made it so that she will be as big a household name as Johansson by the time the film arrives.

Black Widow arrives in theaters on Friday, May 1, 2020.