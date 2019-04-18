Whether you like it or not, there's no denying that the bike shorts trend has reached new heights as of late and will undeniably be one of the coolest looks of the summer. The '80s style is geek-chic at it's normcore best and seeing as it's comfy AF to boot, I will probably get behind it this season. Yes, the Kardashians are partly to thank for its revival (they've nailed high brow sporty style with some help from Yeezy), but Princess Diana rocked bike shorts out and about way before any of the sisters even knew what fashion really was, so I'm going with her as my style inspiration for the trend.

In terms of how to wear bike shorts, pairing them with cropped hoodies and tees will always work if a casual athletic look is what you're going for. They're generally high-waisted so the proportions work well together. You can also pair them with a mini dress and have them peek out from underneath, or if a more polished look is what you're after, wear them with heels and a button-up shirt that's belted at the waist. Really, they are what you make of them, so go wild and make them your own.

From printed to velvet to solid to everything in between, the below round-up of bike shorts has a little bit of everything.

Sunny Delight Out From Under Nelli Neon Bike Short $20 Urban Outfitters Buy Now They say orange is the hardest color to pull off but I imagine myself in these and a white crop top and easy comfort is all that comes to mind.

Far Out Current Mood HAZY DAISY BIKER SHORTS $25 Dolls Kill Buy Now These shorts can only be described as groovy and would be absolutely perfect for literally any music festival ever.

Smooth Dresser plus size camel velvet cycling shorts $10 Missguided Buy Now Velvet for summer? Groundbreaking.

Island Life Super Soft Floral Bike Shorts $13 Ardene Buy Now Bring a punch of floral to your look with these colorful blooming shorts. They're like vacation in a piece of clothing—more, please.

Back to Basics HUE Blackout High-Waist Bike Shorts $21 Bloomingdale's Buy Now Because a staple black pair of anything is always a must.

To Dye For UO Tie-Dye Bike Short $20 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Tie-dye is another huge trend for summer, so why not get your biker shorts cut from a watercolor-like cloth? This pair, which features a liquid-y blue effect, is especially pretty.

Sweet Things POLLY & ESTHER Bike Shorts $10 Century 21 Buy Now For those days when you want to embrace your softer sartorial side, there are these lilac bike shorts.

Living Coral AERIE CHILL HIGH WAISTED BIKE SHORT $15 Aerie Buy Now Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year in bike short form.

Shine Bright Curves For Days Biker Shorts - Hot Pink $20 Fashion Nova Buy Now These absolutely scream '80s and are an eyeful of glossy pink perfection. Big bike shorts energy—it's a thing.

Seeing Spots SPOTTED BADDIE BIKER SHORTS $20 Dolls Kill Buy Now Cruella de Vil would lose her mind over these bike shorts, which feature a shrunken Dalmatian spot pattern that would be fun and easy to style.

In The Negative UO Nope Sweater Bike Short $25 Urban Outfitters Buy Now When you're at a loss for words, these shorts will have your back. And booty.

Wild Things Snakeskin Print Scuba Bike Shorts $15 Ardene Buy Now You can never have too many animal prints.

Fuzzy Feelings UO Charlotte Space-Dyed Bike Short $25 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Thanks to its Moschino-esque print and neutral color palette, these bike shorts feel decidedly elevated and more formal than most. Pair them with heeled booties, a black blazer, and a bralette and you've got yourself a rad date night look.

Laced Up BLACK LACE TRIM BIKE SHORT $13 Torrid Buy Now This pair of shorts, which features lace detailing, would be perfect to pair with a flirty mini dress.

Heart It Live Laugh Love Set $20 Free People Buy Now These sweet shorts actually come with a matching bra, meaning you've just found your favorite new workout set for a steal! Throw a matching sheer tee on top of the set and transition it to a casual weekend look.

Into The Gloss Urban Renewal Remnants Shiny Liquid Bike Short $20 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Is metallic makeup kind of your thing? Match your lids to your legs with these playful silver shorts.

Balancing Act HOROSCOPEZ INFINITE DIVINE REALM BIKER SHORTS $25 Dolls Kill Buy Now Another great pair of festival shorts, these are emblazoned with trippy yin and yang symbols.

Right Meow Leopard Scuba Bike Shorts $15 Ardene Buy Now Leopard with a dark twist.

Buckle Up Motel Bucky Buckle Bike Short $25 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Didn't think bike shorts could be sexy? Look at these and then reassess.