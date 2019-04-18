The Bike Shorts Trend Is The Ugly-Cute Summer Style At Its Comfiest

Whether you like it or not, there's no denying that the bike shorts trend has reached new heights as of late and will undeniably be one of the coolest looks of the summer. The '80s style is geek-chic at it's normcore best and seeing as it's comfy AF to boot, I will probably get behind it this season. Yes, the Kardashians are partly to thank for its revival (they've nailed high brow sporty style with some help from Yeezy), but Princess Diana rocked bike shorts out and about way before any of the sisters even knew what fashion really was, so I'm going with her as my style inspiration for the trend.

In terms of how to wear bike shorts, pairing them with cropped hoodies and tees will always work if a casual athletic look is what you're going for. They're generally high-waisted so the proportions work well together. You can also pair them with a mini dress and have them peek out from underneath, or if a more polished look is what you're after, wear them with heels and a button-up shirt that's belted at the waist. Really, they are what you make of them, so go wild and make them your own.

From printed to velvet to solid to everything in between, the below round-up of bike shorts has a little bit of everything.

Sunny Delight

Out From Under Nelli Neon Bike Short

$20

Urban Outfitters

They say orange is the hardest color to pull off but I imagine myself in these and a white crop top and easy comfort is all that comes to mind.

Far Out

Current Mood HAZY DAISY BIKER SHORTS

$25

Dolls Kill

These shorts can only be described as groovy and would be absolutely perfect for literally any music festival ever.

Smooth Dresser

plus size camel velvet cycling shorts

$10

Missguided

Velvet for summer? Groundbreaking.

Island Life

Super Soft Floral Bike Shorts

$13

Ardene

Bring a punch of floral to your look with these colorful blooming shorts. They're like vacation in a piece of clothing—more, please.

Back to Basics

HUE Blackout High-Waist Bike Shorts

$21

Bloomingdale's

Because a staple black pair of anything is always a must.

To Dye For

UO Tie-Dye Bike Short

$20

Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye is another huge trend for summer, so why not get your biker shorts cut from a watercolor-like cloth? This pair, which features a liquid-y blue effect, is especially pretty.

Sweet Things

POLLY & ESTHER Bike Shorts

$10

Century 21

For those days when you want to embrace your softer sartorial side, there are these lilac bike shorts.

Living Coral

AERIE CHILL HIGH WAISTED BIKE SHORT

$15

Aerie

Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year in bike short form.

Shine Bright

Curves For Days Biker Shorts - Hot Pink

$20

Fashion Nova

These absolutely scream '80s and are an eyeful of glossy pink perfection. Big bike shorts energy—it's a thing.

Seeing Spots

SPOTTED BADDIE BIKER SHORTS

$20

Dolls Kill

Cruella de Vil would lose her mind over these bike shorts, which feature a shrunken Dalmatian spot pattern that would be fun and easy to style.

In The Negative

UO Nope Sweater Bike Short

$25

Urban Outfitters

When you're at a loss for words, these shorts will have your back. And booty.

Wild Things

Snakeskin Print Scuba Bike Shorts

$15

Ardene

You can never have too many animal prints.

Fuzzy Feelings

UO Charlotte Space-Dyed Bike Short

$25

Urban Outfitters

Thanks to its Moschino-esque print and neutral color palette, these bike shorts feel decidedly elevated and more formal than most. Pair them with heeled booties, a black blazer, and a bralette and you've got yourself a rad date night look.

Laced Up

BLACK LACE TRIM BIKE SHORT

$13

Torrid

This pair of shorts, which features lace detailing, would be perfect to pair with a flirty mini dress.

Heart It

Live Laugh Love Set

$20

Free People

These sweet shorts actually come with a matching bra, meaning you've just found your favorite new workout set for a steal! Throw a matching sheer tee on top of the set and transition it to a casual weekend look.

Into The Gloss

Urban Renewal Remnants Shiny Liquid Bike Short

$20

Urban Outfitters

Is metallic makeup kind of your thing? Match your lids to your legs with these playful silver shorts.

Balancing Act

HOROSCOPEZ INFINITE DIVINE REALM BIKER SHORTS

$25

Dolls Kill

Another great pair of festival shorts, these are emblazoned with trippy yin and yang symbols.

Right Meow

Leopard Scuba Bike Shorts

$15

Ardene

Leopard with a dark twist.

Buckle Up

Motel Bucky Buckle Bike Short

$25

Urban Outfitters

Didn't think bike shorts could be sexy? Look at these and then reassess.

Lucky Strike

Medusa Snake Print Biker Shorts - Grey

$18

Fashion Nova

And finally, one more pair of snakeskin shorts to end on an especially fierce note.