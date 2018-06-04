The Best Yoga Retreats In The World Will Give You A Little Taste Of Paradise

If you're a self-proclaimed yogi, then you probably adore the fact that you can literally take your mat with you wherever you go and flow to your heart's content. And while an amazing yoga flow can be done anywhere, at any time, there's no denying that being in a breathtakingly beautiful location would make the experience that much more incredible and memorable. If you're used to doing yoga at a local studio or your shoebox of an apartment, treating yourself to one of the best yoga retreats in the world will surely be an experience you'll never forget.

Now, there's nothing at all wrong with hitting up your fave studio or following a YouTube yoga flow in the comfort of your bedroom — that's my life every day, fam. Real talk: One of my best and most grounding practices I ever did was during a flight layover in a dusty corner of an airport. So yeah, trust me when I say you don't need to be in the most glamorous, luxurious destination ever just to get your zen on, guys.

But, at the same time, I'll be the first one to admit that yoga retreats in tropical, stunning, exotic locations give me a major case of heart-eyes — and, if presented with the opportunity, I would be the first one on a flight to Mexico to flow beneath the sunshine and salty breeze. If you're looking for an unforgettable, downward dog-infused vacation this summer, these six yoga retreats will blow your mind, body, and soul. Happy traveling, yoginis!

1 Escape To The Ananda Spa In The Himalayas Can someone just fangirl with me for a moment over the fact that this place low-key looks like a more modern version of Hogwarts? The Ananda Spa is located in Garhwal, Uttarakhand in northern India, which is basically the heart of all things yoga, and the resort is about as cleansing and spiritual as it gets. From meditation, to unlimited bowls of fruit, to deep-tissue massages, you'll never want to leave this little palace of paradise. Oh, and I have five words for you: Oprah went on this retreat. Need I say more?

2 Turn Inward At Silver Island In Greece Picture this: You start and end every single day with a blissful yoga class that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. I mean, I'm already sold based on that detail alone, but I'll expand on the details so you can get even more hype about this resort. At Silver Island Yoga in Greece, you'll literally be on your own private island the whole time with only 10 other guests, so this will truly be the most incredibly relaxing escape from reality. You'll have opportunities to snorkel and kayak, tap into your artistic side with painting activities, and nom on all of the fresh, local produce that Silver Island provides its guests with. Yes, please.

3 Find Bliss At The Haramara Retreat In Mexico Gourmet meals, massages, and gorgeous sunsets are just a few of the many perks you'll be pampered with on the reg when you're on the Haramara Retreat in Mexico. This entire, nature-friendly trip is customizable depending on your yoga level, so you'll always feel safe and comfortable. And a total plus is that everything at the resort is made with all-organic materials to protect the environment and connect you with the beautiful nature surrounding you. Oh, and did I mention there's no electricity or wifi? R&R has never sounded so freaking good.

4 Strengthen Your Senses At Sumba Island In Indonesia Slip away to Indonesia for yoga, surfing lessons, infinity pools, and sunset massages — all day, every day. You can also horseback ride to waterfalls, and snorkel in the crystal clear waters whenever you want. I mean, my jaw is low-key dropping while writing this, it's casual. Nihi Sumba Island has nothing but your most utterly relaxed and restored interests at heart, and you'll leave Indonesia feeling like the most wildly blissed-out version of yourself. TBH, people might not even recognize you after you return from this exotic island retreat.

5 Spread Your Wings At The Butterfly House In Brazil TBH, the sheer fact that the word "butterfly" is in the name of this resort made me want to book my stay immediately, and that was before learning about all of the location's amazing offerings. Butterfly House Bahia is all about connecting you with local culture while pampering your mind, body, and soul along the way. There are hammocks to swing in, coconut shampoo to wash your hair with, green juices to sip on, and waterfalls to take your breath away. Sounds like an actual fantasy to me, but nope, this is as real as it gets, fam.