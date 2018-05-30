The Best Yoga Retreats In The U.S. Will Help You Unplug & Unwind On Your Next Vacation

In 2017, I went on my very first yoga retreat in California, and it was completely magical, to say the least. And though my ultimate dream is going on a retreat in Bali or Thailand, the yoga getaway I attended right here in the U.S. was actually more incredible than I ever could've imagined. There are so many amazing yoga retreats in the U.S. that you don't have to travel all that far to get to, and each one is sure to leave you feeling fulfilled, relaxed, and blissed out in the best way possible.

Now, if you've never gone on a vacation like this, rest assured, there are a ton of perks to using your PTO for a yoga retreat. Personally, I think the best benefit of all is that you're literally focusing on both your mental and physical well-being the entire time you're away. From daily meditation and mindfulness, to immersing yourself in the beautiful nature surrounding the retreat center, to massages and spa treatments galore, yoga retreats are pretty hard to beat when it comes to planning a vacation.

If you're looking for a getaway filled with the tastiest healthy meals, a copious amount of downward dogs, and so much more, these seven yoga retreats in the U.S. will be right up your alley. Hope you have an OM-mazing time!

1 ~Find Yourself~ At The Kripalu Center In Massachusetts The Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health is located in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts and is full of serenity, relaxation, and peace. If you decide to stay at Kripalu, you can customize your vacation with whatever wellness workshops and healing treatments your heart desires. What's more, you'll be served three buffet-style meals each day during the retreat, and breakfast time is completely silent — how cool is that? Plus, you'll have access to a lakefront beach, sauna, hiking trails, and so much more.

2 Immerse Yourself In Nature At The Esalen Institute In California The Esalen Institute is a yoga getaway located in Big Sur, California, and it's basically a little oasis nestled in the beautiful hills of The Golden State. While you're there, in addition to an endless array of yoga workshops taught by incredible instructors, you'll be able to overlook the gorgeous waves of the Pacific, and take in all the vast, natural beauty of the land surrounding you.

3 Unplug For A Few Days At The Feathered Pipe Ranch In Montana If you're looking to really remove yourself from the world for a couple of days, the Feathered Pipe Ranch in the Rocky Mountains will totally be your jam. The retreat is located near Helena, Montana, and there's literally no form of consistent cell service (which I, personally, think is lit AF). You have the option to stay in a tent and really connect with nature during all the outdoor activities included in the retreat, but if that's not your thing, you can opt to stay in a suite with available massages, wellness consultations, and even acupuncture. Something for everyone, peeps!

4 Say "Aloha" At The Lumeria Wellness Retreat In Hawaii I don't know about you, but going to Hawaii for a yoga retreat sounds like actual paradise to me. The Lumeria Retreat Center is located in the oldest wooden structure in Maui and is full of sunshine, palm trees, and good vibes. You'll obviously be doing some yoga during your stay, but you can also try kayaking or surfing, immerse yourself in blissful meditation, or get a massage followed by a swim in the location's luxurious saltwater pool. Ugh, I'm daydreaming already.

5 Get Creative At The Shambhala Mountain Center In Colorado The Shambhala Mountain Center is a breathtaking destination that low-key looks like an Egyptian castle, so you know you're going to be treated like absolute royalty here. This retreat is set in the Colorado Rockies and includes everything from wilderness walks to poetry readings to extensive, guided meditations. In other words, Shambhala is about so much more than just yoga, and the experience is bound to be like nothing else you've ever experienced.

6 Bask In Silence At The Rolling Meadows Retreat In Maine Wander over to Maine and lose yourself at the Rolling Meadows retreat center, where you'll be surrounded by luscious greenery and gorgeous gardens. Rolling Meadows is particularly unique because it has something called "social silence" time, which basically means, for a specified period of time, you and the other guests only communicate verbally when totally necessary. Less is truly more, people, and you'll learn that on this vacay.