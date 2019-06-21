The Best Yoga Clothes To Rock For International Yoga Day
With so many new athletic brands cropping up, it's hard to discern where to do your workout gear shopping. You want to find the perfect mixture of quality and price, all while choosing something that'll pop in class. The best yoga clothes are those that make you feel comfortable, confident, and ready to tackle your flow, whether that means biker shorts and a bra top or leggings and a tee. In honor of National Yoga Day, which is June 21, I rounded up 10 fire workout sets that'll have you feeling like your most powerful self next time you hit the mat.
When I actually get my butt to yoga class (it's a 2019 goal I'm working on doing more), I always wear fitted or cropped tops. I hate going into downward dog only to have my loose tee slide up to my chin and over my eyes, blinding me from what's going on. Putting thought into what I wear for different workouts actually helps my performance based on what I'm doing, so in selecting the below sets I kept yoga moves in mind. Whether you like printed or solid, shorts or leggings, there'll be one that'll catch your eye. Happy practice!
Gray Expectations
Rising Star Tank
$58
Free People
Cheek To Cheek Flare Pants
$88
Free People
I am in love with this gray set from Free People mainly because of the flared pants. They look comfy and cute, and this set as a whole would definitely transition from yoga to a casual brunch seamlessly.
Tee Time
Echo Tee
$54
Alo
HIGH-WAIST BIKER SHORT
$56
Alo
This cropped tee and lilac short combo looks fresh, breezy, and perfect for summer workouts. There's nothing worse than leaving the studio and feeling suffocated by heat.
Lime Time
Lime Paloma Bra
$38
Girlfriend Collective
Lime Compressive High-Rise Legging
$68
Girlfriend Collective
You couldn't get lost in a sea of fellow yoga-goers in this lime set if you tried! The Girlfriend Collective makes their pieces out of recycled water bottles, so they're a brand worth checking out for more reasons than one.
Ballet Beautiful
ZELLA Racerback Bra
$29.50
Nordstrom
Zella Stardust High Waist Ankle Leggings
$35.50
Nordstrom
A glossy ballet pink set will never get old!
Star Student
Core 10 Women's Spectrum Longline Cross Back Sports Bra
$35
Amazon
Core 10 The Supernova Star Reflective Legging
$61
Amazon
You can literally wear a galaxy to the studio next time to attend a class. Stellar, no?
Cool It
The Summer Rec Kit
$75
Outdoor Voices
Another perfect set for if you want to keep things cool and breezy! Outdoor Voices are the athletic brand du jour, and they're offering the deal of a century with this $75 set.
Full Bloom
GREY FLORAL ACTIVE SET
$70
Torrid
Everyone loves a good floral moment, whether in a vase, on a dress, or on this grayscale set.
Orange Crush
Women's Plus Longline Sports Bra - JoyLab
$22
Target
Women's Plus Mini Stripe 7/8 High-Waisted Leggings - JoyLab
$37
Target
Orange is summer 2019's breakout color star, so wear this set to yoga class and beyond and you'll look trendy AF.
Stone Cold Fox
Varley Marble Print Runyon Bra Top & Leggings Set
$100.50
ASOS
Marble print boasts this powerful look to it that screams strength, making it the perfect thing to wear to a workout.
Pattern Play
Medium Impact - Geo Print Sports Bra
$9
Forever 21
Active Geo Print Leggings
$13
Forever 21
Finally, if you love mixing bold patterns in bright hues, this set is for you. The bra top boasts a smaller geo print, while the leggings feature section in coordinating hues and two black stripes for accent.