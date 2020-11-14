Finding the right underwear can feel like trying to find a unicorn. There are many styles and materials to consider, but one thing everyone wants? Underwear that stays put. Women’s underwear that doesn’t roll down is made of cotton, with a bit of spandex for stretch, and usually features a high-rise cut. That said, if you fear a "granny panty" or you've tried a high-rise and it's not working with your particular body type, a low-rise option might be worth exploring, too.

Material Matters

Cotton is a popular material for underwear since it’s soft and breathable, and it’s important to choose a pair with at least a strip of cotton lining, often called a gusset, inside for ventilation and keeping your underwear dry. A bit of spandex in underwear (or other synthetics) adds enough stretch to help it hug your waist and hips for added protection against the waistband rolling down; it retains shape well, too. Cute lace underwear is more likely to be made of nylon, which is not as breathable as 100% cotton but contours to your body and is lightweight, with waist and thigh bands that stay in place and are less likely to roll down.

The Right Style

In terms of cut, a bikini brief might just be the biggest offender when it comes to rolling. Skip those in favor of full-coverage underwear, like a high-rise brief, which has more material to help keep it in place. However, that extra material might not have the sultry appeal you seek. And depending on your body type, a high-rise option might not be working for you. If that's the case, some find success with a low-rise option that sits low enough below the stomach not to roll. For a thong style, look for one with a wider waistband to keep them in place.

With all this in mind, below are the best women's underwear that doesn't roll down. Each underwear pick is comfortable, according to reviewers, and highly rated on Amazon, including a couple of sets with more than 10,000 reviews.

1. The Overall Best Underwear That Won't Roll Down wirarpa Cotton Underwear Briefs (Set of 5) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This comfortable women's underwear is a bit of a cult favorite with more than 27,000 reviews. These full coverage undies are made primarily of combed cotton — which is softer and more durable than some other kinds of cotton — and features 5% spandex, with a fully cotton crotch. With a high rise, wide waistband, and full coverage bottom, these briefs aren't budging. Besides comfort and fit, it's nice that this set of five is available in more than 25 variations with colors including beige, black, and red. A helpful review: “Can't believe I'm writing a review about underwear but these deserve one. There is nothing about these that I don't like [...] They sit right at the waist, no rolling, bunching or pinching anywhere, very soft, no compression but perfectly snuggish so that it's easy to get clothes on over them. After a half dozen washes/machine drying, they remain the same size. No more shrinkage after the initial little bit." Available Sizes: X-Small to 5X-Large

2. These Low-Rise Bikini Briefs With Full Coverage Knitlord Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (Set of 4) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's a four-pack of women's bikini briefs that stay put thanks in part to their low rise. They're made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex with inner lining strips made completely of cotton. This underwear has a full coverage bottom, but the lower rise and bikini style offers a little less coverage elsewhere. This one is another highly rated set with over 2,000 reviews, and it's available in sets of black or a mix of muted colors. Also check out these low-rise briefs that are available in more extensive plus sizes. A helpful review: “These panties are incredibly comfortable and durable. They don't roll down badly or bunch up weirdly. I've had them a few months and they wash extremely well. Sizing is pretty much spot on with the average so guess work isn't necessary. I've bought these, another pack from the same company, and I'll keep buying them!” Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

3. A Lace Thong With A Wide Waistband hanky panky Signature Lace Retro Thong $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Hanky Panky makes the most comfortable thongs I've tried, and this high-rise thong stands out with its retro fit and wide waistband. It's all lace — 79% nylon, 21% spandex, with a 100% Supima cotton (extra soft and high quality) crotch lining — for underwear that feels a little more special than a plain cotton pair. Just keep in mind that delicate lace requires a little more care, and it's best to wash this one by hand. This highly rated pick is available in more than a dozen colors, including black, tan, and floral. A helpful review: “As I have written on another review, these are [the] most comfortable thong of many I have tried. The lace is very soft and the front panel fits smoothly, no rolling down. They are pricey but, oh, so worth it! I plan to buy more colors when my budget allows.” Available Sizes: One size fits 0 to 12; plus size fits 14 to 24