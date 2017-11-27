The Best Travel Deals For Cyber Monday 2017 To Get You Where You'd Rather Be

'Tis the season to be jolly... and score some swoon-worthy deals. While, yes, discounts on a new iPad or flatscreen TV seem enticing, nothing warms the heart quite like purchasing a plane ticket for a steal. Here are the best travel deals for Cyber Monday that are guaranteed to make your next getaway all the more sweet.

Who wouldn't want to head out of town? This is the time of year when people start to get antsy — and understandably so. The weather is less than favorable, the holidays are hectic, the stores make you feel claustrophobic. A vacation is most certainly in order, and fortunately for those with an incurable case of wanderlust, Cyber Monday doesn't leave out the adventurers. Now is the time to get out your credit card (without actually setting it on fire when you click "purchase").

For those looking to book a flight, here's what you need to know.

Expedia and CheapOAir are looking to help you save some dough, according to Travel & Leisure. For those with parties of three or more, use the promo code CYBER30 with CheapOAir to score $30 off. You can also use the code CMONDAY to earn up to $60 off. That cross-country trip is starting to sound better than ever, huh?

If you're more inclined to use Expedia, you're in for a treat. The site promises new coupons on its app every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, so hop on your iPhone and get searching. People can save up to 90 percent on hotels, according to the site. Ninety percent? I'm 100 percent certain that sounds like a lovely deal to me.

Does traveling by sea strike your fancy? Well, listen up.

If you're the type of adventurer who wants to cruise from destination to destination, there are definitely sweet treats this Cyber Monday, according to Condé Nast Traveller. Royal Caribbean is offering royally delightful savings with up to $400 to spend at sea and up to 50 percent off a second guest. Princess Cruises will allow customers to save up to $1,000 per stateroom. There are also 50 percent off deposits for trips planned from summer 2018 to spring 2019.

Need a hotel? You're in luck.

Hotels.com is really upping the ante this Cyber Monday, according to Travel & Leisure. Not only are vacationers entitled to up to 50 percent off, but they have until Wednesday, Nov. 29 to cash in on the deals. If catching up with all the work you missed while you were out of the office is too much to handle on Monday, you have until Wednesday to reap the benefits.

But it doesn't stop there for Hotels.com. The site is taking on the role of Willy Wonka and providing an additional 99 percent off a single booking of up to $1,000 through Cyber Monday in a mystery coupon that 300 lucky vacationers will be rewarded. That's the golden ticket you want, folks. Also, the site will offer deals for people who sign up for their newsletters, so I'm willing to bet you're ready for a full inbox.

If you are unable to make up your mind on Cyber Monday about where to go, you're in luck because you have some wiggle room. According to the travel app Hopper, Travel Deal Tuesday — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — has historically low ticket prices. The app revealed that the savings get going around 6:30 a.m. ET and reach their peak at 9:30 a.m. ET, so keep those times in mind.

Hopper shared its ticket price predictions, so you can take a gander at the locations and costs and go from there. Voila! Here are some roundtrip prices Hopper expects to see this year:

Toronto, Canada, for $299

San José, Costa Rica, for $358

Reykjavík, Iceland, for $502

Paris, France, for $566

Delhi, India, for $669

Hong Kong, China, for $589

What are you waiting for, shoppers? It's time to book the vacation of your dreams.

