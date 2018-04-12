It's five o' clock somewhere, right? There's no doubt that a tasty cocktail can serve as the perfect escape after a long, hot day. It's even better when the bar atmosphere makes it really easy for you to chill out. That's why tiki bars are little pieces of paradise on earth. The vibrant decorations make us feel like we're on a much-needed vacay, and the tropical vibes make it so easy to kick back and relax with friends while sippin' out of a pineapple or coconut. The best tiki bars in the world will make you feel like you're in paradise, even if only for the night.

According to Thrillist, the very first tiki bar made its debut in Los Angeles back in the 1930s. There are still plenty around for those who want a quick escape from their hectic schedules for a bit. The immersive atmosphere with wood carvings and bamboo decor will make you feel like you're chillin' right in the tropics. The drinks are especially fruity, served up with rum, and garnished with a cute mini umbrella. You can keep it simple with a traditional cocktail or sip on a huge fishbowl with your whole crew. These handcrafted drinks will definitely put you in another state of mind, and they're seriously Instagram-worthy, too. Whether you find yourself in California or New York, these tropical bars will be worth the hunt.

1 Lost Lake In Chicago With palm leaf wall paper, millennial pink neon signs, and seashell bowls to sip from, this bar is Instagram goals. Lost Lake is a tiki-themed cocktail bar based in Chicago, Illinois, where employees sport Hawaiian shirts, and drinks are garnished to tropical perfection. According to the venue's website, the island vibes are inspired by Don’s Beachcomber Cafe, the very first Tiki bar. You'll definitely feel like you're on an island as you sip on your cocktail with a flower in your hair.

2 False Idol In San Diego False Idol Tiki Bar is the definition of a hidden gem. First, you've gotta make reservations at the San Diego, California, bar. Then, you've gotta find it. You'll go inside of a restaurant named Craft & Commerce, then you'll walk through a fridge door to enter this tropical oasis. The speakeasy vibe will make you feel like you've entered a completely different world.

3 Lei Low Bar In Houston If you're in Houston, Texas, you really need to check out Lei Low Bar for some sips. The intimate atmosphere will make you feel like you're on a tropical getaway. This awesome spot also hosts a variety of events on a weekly basis. Head there on a Tuesday for Mai Tai night, and toast to all of the good vibes surrounding you.

4 Sip N' Dip Lounge In Montana Mermaid lovers will want to book a flight to the Sip n' Dip Lounge ASAP. The drinks look sweet, but you can also watch mermaids swim in a glass pool behind the bar. I honestly think that's reason enough to visit this Great Falls, Montana, tiki bar.

5 Three Dots And A Dash In Chicago Three Dots and a Dash is truly a hidden gem of a tiki bar located in Chicago. You'll feel like you're on a vacay as you sip on exotic cocktails in a bar thats tucked away from the city bustle. Be careful, though. The number of skulls next to your chosen drink will indicate how strong it is. You'll surely leave feeling brand new. You can even take home a funky mug to use for your at-home cocktails.

6 Bootlegger In Palm Springs Bootlegger Tiki Bar is all about sipping on cocktails with your favorite people. The Palm Springs, California, bar has a cozy atmosphere that will make anyone feel right at home. Browse through the bar's amazing menu and discover cocktails you didn't even know you needed in your life. You can even learn how to make your own tiki cocktails in a bartender-hosted class.