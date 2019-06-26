Whenever I'm deciding what clothes to pack for any given trip, I always end up bringing a ton of dresses. Why? You only need to bring one piece, and it's a complete outfit already — no extra styling necessary. Over the past year or so, I've allowed myself to invest in quality dresses that are not only comfortable for vacationing in, but they're also beautiful and make for gorgeous pics on the 'Gram. I've selected the best summer 2019 travel dresses so that you, too, can create some seriously dreamy travel photos.

I know I'm not alone in saying that a major part of traveling is taking pictures to share with your family and friends. Of course, you want to wear the perfect outfits when you're planning out where to take your pictures. That's where these dresses come in. They're breezy, chic pieces that will catch the wind as you walk down a charming alley or along a shoreline. There's a variety of styles to choose from, and the mixture of colors is absolutely perfect for the season.

So, if you're looking to update your wardrobe for your summer adventures, consider investing in any (or all) of these pieces. You'll get some seriously dreamy pictures out of the process, and you'll have new dresses you can keep in your closet for many trips to come.

1. This Yellow Maxi Was Made For A Day Spent In The Sun Tatiana Dress $101.28 | Benoa Buy Now This bright yellow number from Benoa is the perfect dress to take with you on any sunny vacay. Whether you're cruising in a convertible around the Amalfi coast, walking through the stunning alleyways of Dubrovnik, or swinging through the jungle in Bali, this dress will bring the sunshine onto your Instagram feed. I love how this garment can appeal to many tastes, and you can either dress it up or down, depending on your accessories and footwear. Plus, the crossed straps and low cut in the back make for fun extra details when you're posing for pics.

2. Pink And White Stripes Are The Perfect Summery Combo Margot Portofino Pink $169.56 | Sundress Buy Now Stripes are a summer staple, and this pink and white dress is seriously dreamy. The dress is super casual with a cut that will let the summer breeze flow through the skirt. I love that this dress is chic and comfortable. You don't have to style it or even finagle your way through tons of straps — just slip it on with a pair of sandals, and you're good to go.

3. This Vibrant Dress Will Make A Major Statement Temptress Red And Teal Blue Print Maxi Dress $106 | Lulus Buy Now As someone who has worn this dress all over the world, let me tell you — it makes for some seriously beautiful pictures. The colors are even more vibrant in real life than they are on the website, and the cut in the front makes it perfect for putting on over a bathing suit. You'll feel effortlessly on vacation mode with the flower print, and everyone on your IG feed will be asking where you got it from.

4. A Neutral Flowy Dress Never Disappoints Monica Gathered Dress $120 | Universal Standard Buy Now I live for flowy, neutral-colored sundresses when I'm on vacation, and this light grey one from Universal Standard checks all of my boxes. The midi length is perfect when you don't want to feel weighed down by a ton of fabric, it's super lightweight, and it has just the right amount of detail.

5. This Black Dress Is A Staple For Any Getaway Black V Neck Tiered Midaxi Dress $45 $28 | PrettyLittleThing Buy Now Let's be honest: Everyone can use a LBD or two (or five) in their wardrobe, and this one is a perfect addition. It's simple and stylish, giving you the option to wear it with heels, flats, or sneakers. You can add a belt or not, and accessorize to your heart's content.

6. This Copper Dress Will Slay Your Golden Hour Pics Wrap Short Dress $153 | Tina + Jo Buy Now A silk wrap dress is always a perfect choice to bring on vacation. It won't wrinkle too much in your bag, and it's an all-around super classy look. This dress from Tina + Jo really took my breath away because of its elegance and color. I love the knot on the side to give the dress a little texture, and I can picture the layers of the dress flowing beautifully in the wind. Plus, the copper color is seriously stunning. Take this one out for your golden hour photo shoot to get some jaw-dropping pics.

7. This Multi-Colored Maxi Will Have You Spinning Into Summer Mode Tropical Life Halter Maxi Dress - Green/Combo $79.99 | Fashion Nova Buy Now What better way to spin into summer vacation mode than in this vibrant maxi? The green, pink, yellow, and blue color combo is perfect for the season, and the cut of the dress is comfy for any occasion. Though it's not exactly tie dye, the multi-colored base and print on top is super eye-catching and is sure to make a statement in your pics.

8. A Tank Dress Is Never A Bad Idea ASOS DESIGN Curve plunge trapeze maxi dress $35 $21 | ASOS Buy Now Tank dresses, like this one from ASOS, always seem to find their way into my wardrobe — and I'm not mad about it. They're comfortable and they're so easy to pack. I love that this dress comes in khaki green, which can be worn year-round, and the dropped armholes and V-cut back add unique detail to the standard fit. You can belt this piece to make it a little more form-fitting, or let it flow free without one. Either way, it's definitely a dress that will not disappoint when you're on vacation.