The shopping extravaganza you've been waiting for is finally here, and I'm not talking about Cyber Monday. I'm talking about Prime Day, aka *the* online shopping event of the summer. If you're an Amazon Prime member (or trying to become one), your calendar has probably been marked for July 15 and July 16. That's when the sale is taking place and when you'll be able to score major discounts on clothes, appliances, food, and more. If you're someone who's currently searching for a new television set, though, you might be curious about the best Prime Day TV deals. Thankfully, a few TV sets are currently on sale — so get your wallet out.

First things first, though: Are you an Amazon Prime member? If so, you'll be able to head to Amazon.com and scan discounted TV sets without a problem. If you aren't a member yet, you'll have to become one in order to partake in the Prime Day sales. Don't worry, though: If you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial, you'll be able to partake in the discounts without the monthly commitment. In order to sign up and give the platform a try, click here and start enjoying the Prime Day discounts.

Now that you know how to become a Prime Member (if you aren't one already), I'll get into some major TV deals that are currently available on the platform.

If you're looking for a big-screen TV, it looks like the 55-inch Toshiba Smart LED TV with a built-in Fire TV experience is your best bet as you'll be scoring over $90 off the normal price of $449.99.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $450 $360 | Amazon See On Amazon

If you're willing to compromise a few inches of screen size, the 50-inch Toshiba Smart LED TV with a built-in Fire TV experience is about $55 cheaper. Instead of paying $379.99 for the TV, Prime members can score this TV for 20% off during Prime Day.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $380 $305 | Amazon See On Amazon

The Insignia 39-inch Smart LED TV is also a great option if you're in the market for a slightly smaller screen. Instead of playing $229.99, you can now snatch up this set for $179.99.

Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV $230 $180 | Amazon See On Amazon

As you can see, there are a few great options if you're hoping to purchase a new TV set for your apartment. Whether you're hoping for a gigantic flat-screen for your living room or a quaint TV set for your bedroom, Amazon Prime has you (and your wallet) totally covered.

If you see a TV set that you like, you should probably grab it while it's still on sale. That, my friends, leads me to my next point. Unlike Prime Day 2018 — which lasted 36 hours — this year's event will last 48 hours. With that being said, you'll have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16 to round your cash up and purchase the discounted TV of your dreams. Heck, if you have roommates, you can always split the cost to make it even cheaper.

If you found the perfect TV set and want even more discounted tech items for your apartment, don't fret. Amazon is offering countless amounts of tech discounts in honor of Prime Day. With that being said, fill your cart with all the tech devices you need while they're discounted.