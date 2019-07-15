It's officially Christmas in July, aka Prime Day, and chances are you've been browsing all the savings on offer if you're an Amazon Prime member. While there are plenty of discounts across all the site's different departments, some of the best buys to be had are on the electronics you use in your daily life. Considering these items can usually be pretty expensive, you'll definitely want to check out the best Prime Day tech deals in this year's lineup, especially if you've been shopping around to add a new Apple Watch, Kindle, smartphone, or some other gadget to your arsenal.

It's no secret that tech gadgets can put a serious dent in your bank account, which is why it's a no-brainer to score some savings on your product of choice if you can. While many people wait until Black Friday to buy the iPad or new phone they've been eyeing, this year's Prime Day deals on a number of electronics are bound to be some of the biggest price cuts we'll all be seeing this year.

While the Apple Watch Series 4 is currently 19% off at $324, you can take home over double the savings if you go for a slightly older make. If you're in the market for an Apple Watch, I'd recommend checking out the promo on the silver Series 3 model, which is currently on sale for $229, compared to its regular price of $379.

40% Off Silver Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 Silver Aluminium Case $379 $229 | Amazon See On Amazon

When it comes to purchasing an iPad, you're going to want to check out the Rose Gold Pro edition which includes Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities as well as 512GB of storage space. The device is currently retailing for $699 compared to the retail price of $1,129.

38% Off Rose Gold Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) in Rose Gold $1,129 $699 | Amazon See On Amazon

If you've been looking to upgrade your smartphone, the Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely something to consider. You'll be scoring $300 of the regular cost with the limited-edition $599 price tag.

33% Off Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB $899 $599 | Amazon See On Amazon

One of the best deals I've seen thus far on electronics is for the HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer, which is currently 68% off at just $19. If you've been thinking of purchasing a printer, this might be some of the best savings you'll see.

68% Off HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer

HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer $60 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon

Kindle users won't want to pass on the numerous Prime Day discounts on versions of the gadget as well as Fire HD Tablets. While there are plenty to sort through, I'd recommend checking out the newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite (which is now waterproof and features a lighter design) to score $45 off your purchase.

35% Off Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof 8GB

Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof 8GB $130 $85 | Amazon

If you've yet to purchase Amazon's most popular smart speaker, I don't think you'll be able to do much better than the 56% discount on the third generation of the Echo Dot. If you're ready to add Alexa to your home and play your jams with minimum effort, score this smart speaker for just $22 during Prime Day.

56% Off Echo Dot 3rd Gen.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen. $50 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon

If you like a little visual accompaniment with your Alexa, you can score the new compact display Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $49.99, which is 44% off the original price of $89.99. The 5.5-inch smart display can help you as you try to whip up a new recipe or just help you watch your fave shows. However you use it, you're sure to appreciate the Prime Day savings.

44% Off The New Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa $90 $50 | Amazon See On Amazon

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Amazon's lineup of discounted tech gadgets, so I'd take a look at these options and check out the Prime Day electronics page before making your purchases.