Amazon Prime Day is upon us, folks, and you know what that means — two days of epic online deals that will score you major savings across all of Amazon.com. While there are a lot of categories to shop from like Electronics, Music, Sports & Outdoors, and Pet Supplies, two categories that will definitely catch the attention of many folks are Kitchen and Home. Here are Amazon's best Prime Day Kitchen and Home deals so you can stock up and save.

In case you need a little primer on Amazon Prime Day (pun intended), Prime Day is Amazon's annual day, er, days of deals that are available exclusively to Prime members. If you're not a Prime member yet, that's ok — you can actually sign up for a free trial just to access the deals. Prime Day is kind of like Black Friday, but since it's online, you don't have to get in a store line at 5 a.m. to snag your desired deal.

This year, Prime Day takes place on July 15 and July 16 and you can expect phenomenal savings on any Home and Kitchen items you may have been eyeballing, or even some new goodies you didn't know existed. Check out some of these phenomenal Prime Day Kitchen and Home deals. If you like something, make sure to snag it ASAP so it doesn't sell out!

The Instant Pot is the cult kitchen product of the past few years, and you can snag a 6-quart Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 for $55.99, which is 57% off the normal price. Instant rice, here I come!

Since Prime Days fall smack dab in the middle of summer, you're probably craving a refreshing sip to cool down. With 40% of the Instant Ace Plus Cooking and Beverage Blender, you can pay $90 (originally $150) for a 54-ounce 1300 watt blender to whip up all the smoothies and juices you can handle.

Coffee is a must year-round, and the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is currently on sale for $50, which is $30 off the regular price of $80. Plus, it comes with 12 AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods, so you can start brewing as soon as you get your coffee maker.

Again, summertime means you're in for some very hot days, which means you probably don't want to be turning on your oven too often. With 45 % off the AmazonBasics Microwave, which you can turn on by just talking to Alexa, you can pay just $60 to get the microwave that also comes with a 3rd generation Echo Dot.

Chores are never fun, no matter what time of year it is, but what if you could check one task off your list by just tapping your smartphone or by talking to your Alexa device? Well, the 39% off iRobot Roomba Vacuum will do just that, and you can get this Wi-Fi compatible device for only $230 on Prime Day, which is a $145 savings.

Though Prime Day spans the course of two days, it's not guaranteed that all these Home and Kitchen deals will last the entire duration of the shopping event, since they could become easily sold out if a lot of people flock to the products. So, what are you waiting for? Go forth and shop, because days with so many good deals only come a few times a year.